Sunriver Brewing Company Vicious Mosquito IPA 12oz Can Release

(Photo courtesy of Sunriver Brewing Co.)

Sunriver Brewing Company is releasing their flagship Vicious Mosquito IPA in 12oz cans starting March 18.

“Vicious Mosquito IPA is one of our most sought after award winning beers, being about half of all beer coming out of the brewery. Previously “Vicious” as it’s affectionately known, has only been available in draft and 22oz bottles.” says Ryan Duley, director of sales and marketing.

“The entire Sunriver brewery team is jazzed to see Vicious Mosquito go into cans. We take great pride in hand selecting only the finest Northwest hops for this bold, West Coast style IPA”, says Brett Thomas, Head Brewer. “Even though we’ve been brewing this beer since our beginnings, I’m still amazed by the complexity of the hop profile – grapefruit, lemon, pine, dank – it’s all in there.”

On March 18 Sunriver Brewing will be holding a release event at the Galveston Pub location in Bend, Oregon. The event will be from 4pm to 8pm and they will be selling $1 cans of Vicious for the entire four hours. The $1 Vicious cans will be available to go, with a limit of 2 cases per person. The event will host an outdoor Vicious Can Bar, fire pit, covered heated area and free Vicious schwag.

Other Vicious Mosquito IPA 12oz can events in Oregon this March include the following…

 March 22 – Bridgetown Beerhouse, N Portland – from 5pm-8pm

 March 27 – Belmont Station, SE Portland – from 5pm-7pm

 March 31 – Bier Stein, Eugene – from 5pm-8pm

Sunriver Brewing Company

Sunriver Brewing Company’s pub in the Village at Sunriver opened to rave reviews in the summer of 2012. Recognizing that the original pub would not accommodate demand, a 13,000 square foot building was purchased in the Business Park at Sunriver where in January 2014, the company sold 926 barrels of beer. Since then, the brewery has expanded several times and sold almost 5,000 barrels in 2016. Talented head brewer, Brett Thomas, prides himself on making the highest quality beer. Since 2014, Sunriver Brewing Company has garnered 9 national/international awards including three gold, three silver and one bronze at the North American Beer Awards (NABA), a silver medal at the Great American Beer Festival (GABF) and a gold medal at the World Beer Cup. In February of 2016, Sunriver opened its second pub location on Galveston Avenue in Bend Oregon