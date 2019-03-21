Sunriver to Host Job Fair

(Photo | Courtesy of Sunriver Owners Association)

With a need to hire more than 100 summer seasonal staff, the Sunriver Owners Association (SROA) is hosting a Sunriver Job Fair. The event will also include hiring managers from other Sunriver-area businesses looking to fill various summer positions in customer service, retail sales, food service and recreation.

The open house-styled event will be held Wednesday, March 27 from 10am to 12pm at the Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center (SHARC) at 57250 Overlook Road.

SROA will be looking to fill a variety of positions for their recreational offerings, including: lifeguards (training available), swim instructors, front desk/customer service, tennis and boat launch attendants. The association provides a generous benefit package for full-time employees and a variety of recreational benefits to part-time, seasonal staff.

A free How to Write a Resume and Prepare for an Interview class will be offered at 9am, just prior to the start of the job fair. Attendees of all ages should bring their resume and be prepared for potential on-the-spot interviews for a variety of job opportunities within the Sunriver community.

541-593-2411 • sunriverowners.org