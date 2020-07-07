Sunriver/La Pine Economic Development Assists in Creating Vibrant Economy in Southern Deschutes County

(Photo | Courtesy of SLED)

Sunriver/La Pine Economic Development (SLED) is part of Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO), whose mission is to help move, start and grow traded-sector businesses to purposefully create a balanced and diverse economy at the local level and for the region. The Sunriver/La Pine program was initiated in 2014, and has been actively assisting traded-sector businesses in the local economy ever since. The program has the support of a local advisory board that is 13 members strong, representing the public and private sector. The board plays a significant role in collaborating and strategizing on how to make these communities prosper.

Funding for the SLED program comes from both public and private members and stakeholders. The City of La Pine and Deschutes County are key partners and contributors, as well as private businesses from around the County and the Central Oregon region that wish to support a stronger and more vibrant economy in south Deschutes County. Over the past six years, SLED has assisted eight new and existing businesses with capital investments of more than $10.8 million resulting in the creation of 117 jobs.

Central Oregon’s business environment is typified by innovative, small companies, producing niche-market products and services. Small companies are crucial to rural communities, and it’s fair to say that the Sunriver and La Pine business environment is dominated by small employers, with a few exceptions. That means new and relocating businesses get lots of attention and assistance to incentivize when choosing to set up shop. Tourism and hospitality are major economic drivers, and a source of employment in Sunriver and La Pine. Some of the great success stories in business start-up and development in the area are Sunriver Brewing Company, Quicksilver Contracting Company, Caddis Waders, Cascade Wellness Technologies, Legend Cider and TJP, Inc. Engineering. Midstate Electric Cooperative sub-station is conveniently located in the community with more than 15 MW available at some of the lowest electrical rates in Oregon. Within the next 12 months, the industrial park in La Pine will have 30 MW service.

Economic highlights for the past year include:

TJP, Inc. Engineering, a full-service design engineering firm focused on aquatic animal life support systems and specialty aquatics, is the newest traded-sector company in south Deschutes. The business is expected to create six jobs at its Sunriver location. TJP, Inc. designs water treatment systems that provide sustainable environments for fish, mammal, reptile, bird and invertebrate exhibits, as well as interactive public facilities. According to Terri Johnson, president and CEO of TJP, Inc., “When we relocated our engineering firm to Deschutes County, Roger Lee and his team at EDCO were incredibly helpful. They assisted us with finding our new office space and provided invaluable support as we navigated the paperwork to pursue various tax incentive programs. Since our move, they have been extremely supportive with finding new employees and connecting with various business services in the area. Central Oregon has proven to be an excellent place to base our business, and we are grateful to EDCO for their continued support.”

SLED has been working with developers to create more industrial space available for potential traded-sector businesses. The goal is to bring more family-wage jobs and capital investment to the community.

The 2020 SLED Annual Luncheon is planned for later in the year to highlight local businesses, the communities and activities of the program. Stay tuned for more details!

There is a housing boom in La Pine, as follows:

Pine Landing — Ten-lot single-family subdivision east of Hwy 97

The Reserves — 191 single-family residential lots, and two commercial lots with parks and open space located immediately east of Huntington Road and south of Crescent Creek subdivision

and south of Crescent Creek subdivision Evans Estates — 61-lot single-family subdivision located immediately east of Huntington Meadows subdivision east of Hwy 97

Habitat for Humanity — Continuing to build approved 19-lot townhome subdivision with common area located along Little Deschutes Lane

Star Storage La Pine LLC — 36-unit multifamily development; 25,329 self- storage facility with office, apartment and garage

Crescent Creek Subdivision No. 4 — 51-lot single family housing

lapineoregon.gov/ed/page/la-pinesunriver-economic-development