Sunriver Owners Association Kicks off North Pool Renovation

(Rendering | Courtesy of Sunriver Owners Association)

Sunriver property owners and their guests have something nice to look forward to: a renovated North Pool complex! The Sunriver Owners Association (SROA) is in the process of renovating its North Pool complex (former family lap pool and toddler wading pool) on the north end of Sunriver, located at 17900 West Core Road, close to the Woodlands Golf Course.

The project is being undertaken because the existing aquatic facility — which opened in the summer of 1982 and was built by Sunriver Resort to give some breathing room to the existing South Pool — has reached the end of its useful life as a 38-year-old structure, said Keith Kessaris, assistant general manager, CMCA, of Sunriver Owners Association. The South Pool was located in the current Sunriver Resort core area and was owned by SROA, and in 1994, SROA acquired the North Pool from Sunriver Resort in a land trade. In 2015, SROA made some small upgrades to the facility’s amenities, but not to the actual pools themselves, he explained. “In 2018, the process of informing Sunriver property owners about the condition of the North Pool and the future options for the facility began. After multiple communications and in-person meetings with homeowners, the Sunriver property owners voted in the summer of 2019 to upgrade the facility rather than replacing the North Pool complex in a like-for-like fashion,” he said.

SROA hired a well-respected architectural company, Mackenzie, based out of Portland, to handle all structural and landscape design aspects of the newly proposed facility. The new facility will include two new pools — a 4,700-square-foot, leisure/lap pool with accessible ramp and a 2,500-square-foot family pool with zero-depth entry and an adjacent water slide and water wall — and a new 160-square-foot hot tub. The facility will also feature multiple landscaped lounging areas, a large shade trellis and a new 1,244-square-foot welcome building.

Amenities in the complex will include gas barbecue islands with stainless steel sinks and concrete countertops; a 1,568-square-foot pool equipment building with an electrical room, equipment room, pump pit, chemical storage rooms, enclosed storage room and a covered exterior storage area.

The pool deck will have an integrally colored and microetched “sand” finish, and the deck area will have a 90-foot-long fabricated steel trellis shade structure. A new ornamental iron fence will enclose the site.

“The entire facility will be landscaped with many plantings and natural areas that will blend in with the Sunriver environment, and the structure is designed to have minimal impact on the environment,” said Kessaris. “The welcome building will serve pool guests and tennis players alike, as it is adjacent to SROA’s nine-court tennis complex (North Tennis).”

Pacific Construction and Development has been selected by SROA as the general contractor for the new North Pool renovation project. Scott Wolf, VP with Pacific Construction and Development, along with Abe Kats, Pacific’s project manager, will be onsite to oversee all aspects of the project, Kessaris said. Anderson Pools will work with Pacific Construction and Development to build the pools themselves. Construction costs for the total project are $4,700,000.

“We are looking forward to working with Scott and his team from Pacific Construction and Development to bring this project to life this year, in light of current events related to the coronavirus pandemic,” said Kessaris. “The current timeline for opening day will be early fall 2020, if all aspects of the project proceed as planned. Fingers crossed.”

