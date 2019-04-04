Sunriver Resort Holds First of Four Hiring Fairs on April 4

Sunriver Resort, now part of the Hyatt Hotels family, is holding a hiring fair 4-7pm on April 4 at Sunriver Resort Homestead Building to fill seasonal positions for various departments this summer. Sunriver Resort is interviewing in the following departments: Banquets, Bell Services, Culinary, Food and Beverage, Guest Services, Golf, Housekeeping, Marina, Reservations, Sage Springs Club & Spa and Utilities.

Applicants are encouraged to apply in advance at SunriverResortJobs.com

Upcoming Hiring Fairs:

April 27 | 12-3pm | La Pine

La Pine Community Center, 16405 First Street, La Pine, Oregon

May 6 | 4-7pm | Bend

Bend Park & Recreation District, 799 SW Columbia, Bend, Oregon

May 28 | 4-7pm | Sunriver

Sunriver Resort, Homestead Building

SunriverResortJobs.com • mjohnson@destinationhotels.com