Supplies 4 Schools Supports Back-to-School Success for Local Kids

Mid Oregon Credit Union is collecting needed school supplies for students in Deschutes, Jefferson, and Crook Counties. The Supplies 4 Schools drive will run through the month of August. This year’s Supplies 4 Schools will assure that children who can’t afford needed and required school supplies will have a sense of belonging and readiness on their first day of school.

Supplies will stay in the same community in which they are collected. Community members may drop off donated school supplies at any Mid Oregon Credit Union location:

Bend (Olney Ave and 2nd Street)

East Bend (On Cushing Drive, south of Neff, off 27th )

Redmond (next to Bi-Mart)

Madras (At Fifth and “F” Streets)

Prineville (In front of Bi-Mart)

La Pine (Across from Bi-Mart)

Sisters (Across from Post Office)

Donations for Deschutes and Crook County will be distributed by the Family Access Network (FAN). In Jefferson County, the supplies will be delivered directly to the school district for distribution.

According to a recent report from Heidi Martin, Program Coordinator from FAN, over 3,000 children were helped last year with school supplies. “Our advocates get the supplies out to the kids the first few days of school so that all children are prepared to learn,” she said.

Besides basic school supplies, items needed most are:

High School backpacks Elementary school backpacks

Ear Buds Basic and scientific calculators

Composition books 2” and 3” binders

Five-tab dividers

Mid Oregon Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned, financial cooperative that has served Central Oregonians since 1957. With over 28,000 members in Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Lake, and North Klamath Counties, Mid Oregon Credit Union is helping members meet their financial needs and dreams. For more information about Mid Oregon Credit Union services and branch locations in Bend, Redmond, Madras, Prineville, La Pine and Sisters, please visit www.midoregon.com.