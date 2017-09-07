Support Local Businesses in Wake of Sisters Folk Festival Cancellation

(Photo above | by Rob Kerr)

The cumulative effects of a challenging winter, the Milli Fire, the non-event of the eclipse and now the loss of the Festival are potentially devastating to our community. We urge you to shop local whenever possible. And not just this week or next, but all year long. Our local businesses, their owners and employees are the lifeblood of our community. Let’s all rally around to support them.

Our good friends at C&C Nursery brought in a truckload of plants to decorate the Festival stages. This year they are closing the nursery earlier than usual and are hosting a sale on the plants that were meant to adorn the Festival venues. You’d be helping them and us with your purchase, so get over to C&C’s location on Oak Street this week before they’re all gone!

The restaurants and businesses in town that host festival stages were geared up, staffed up, and provisioned to serve over 4,000 people. Please patronize these locations to show your support for local business:

Angeline’s Bakery & Cafe

The Belfry

Depot Cafe

FivePine Lodge & Conference Center

Melvin’s Fir Street Market

The Open Door

Sisters Coffee Company

Sisters Saloon & Ranch Grill

Donate to SFF