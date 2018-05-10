Supporting Student Mental Health, Wellness Focus of Event

Community invited to event 5:30pm May 22 at Sky View Middle School

Community members are invited to learn more about ways our schools are supporting student mental health and wellness and to share feedback on this topic during a Bend-La Pine Schools Board of Directors community linkage meeting at 5:30pm Tuesday, May 22 at Sky View Middle School.

Attendees will get the opportunity to listen to an overview about current efforts within Bend-La Pine Schools to support student mental health and wellness and will be able to attend several break-out sessions during the interactive event.

“I want our students to know they are supported. I want every student to know that they are important, that there is someone out there for them and how to get help if they need it,” said Julie Craig, board member. “The board wants to hear from students, parents and community members about how we can continue to work together to connect students with the resources they need at school and in our communities.”

The event will begin with an overview of Bend-La Pine Schools’ framework for providing mental health support from Sean Reinhart, Executive Director of Special Programs. Afterward, participants can choose from seven different break-out sessions including:

Lines for Life

Student Threat Assessment and Support

Student Advisory Team

Latino Emotional Health

Volunteer opportunities

Listening session with members of the school board

“We hope to see a huge turnout and that it is a community-building event that will lead to building awareness and getting more help where help is needed,” said Craig.