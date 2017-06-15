Swivel Conference Set for October in Bend, Oregon

The October 9-10 Swivel digital + creative marketing conference offers education, perspective and entertainment. It brings thought leaders together with businesses in an environment that foster improvement, progress, elevation, art – and fun.

Attracting some of the industry’s most dynamic movers and shakers, Swivel weaves together a program that covers the full 360-degree marketing spectrum. Whether you’re a designer, an optimizer, a developer, a writer or a strategist, Swivel can get you moving with different programming tracks.

We challenge you to explore. To be moved. To….

Get wired. Dig into the technical, the logical and cutting edge methods of communication, such as social media, search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM) and mobile marketing.

Get creative. Submerge yourself in the creative, the emotional, the imaginative messages of communication, including marketing, advertising, graphic design, copywriting, content strategy, and brand development.

Get integrated. Synergize with concepts that fuse together technical and creative concepts. For those hybrid tour-de-forces that must wear diverse hats in our ever-evolving industry.

This year, Swivel will be at the Old Mill District in Bend, Oregon on October 9-10. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.swivelnow.com/register/.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to email info@swivel.com.