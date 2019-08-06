Swivel Digital Marketing Conference Set for September 15-17 in Bend

The digital marketing conference Swivel is coming to Bend’s Old Mill District September 15-17 and will feature presenters with expertise in digital content, SEO strategies, YouTube strategies, user acquisition, earned media and online marketing strategies, among other topics.

The conference will kick off Sunday, September 15 with a meet and greet from 7-9pm at Crux Fermentation at 50 SW Division Street in Bend. Registration on Monday runs 8-8:30am at the Hampton Inn & Suites in the Old Mill District with sessions running until 5pm. A “shake-up” party will follow from 5-8pm Monday at Smartz digital marketing agency at 450 SW Powerhouse Drive. On Tuesday conference sessions will run 9am-4pm at the Hampton Inn.

Swivel is a digital marketing conference all about engaging today’s trends in digital marketing, search, technology and advertising from every angle. In a literal sense, to swivel is to turn on your axis which is firmly anchored at its center. The Swivel Conference does just that, providing a 360-degree view of the cutting-edge technologies and practices presented by today’s thought leaders in digital marketing.

The conference’s two-day pass costs $499 and includes a meet and greet Sunday night as well as the Monday night party. The one-day pass costs $349 and includes access to the conference day of your choice. For more information go to swivelnow.com/register.

This year’s speakers include Wil Reynolds, founder of SEER Interactive; Britney Muller, senior SEO scientist at Moz; Tom Leonard, Youtube expert at 3Q Digital; Kevin Indig, vice president of SEO and Content at G2; Amy Rosenberg, founder and president of Veracity; Blake Denman, founder and president of RicketyRoo; Cari Twitchell, chief word nerd and owner of Custom Content Solutions; and Aaron Weiche, CEO of GatherUp.

