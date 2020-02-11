Take The First Step Toward A Medical Malpractice Claim

If you feel confident you have a medical malpractice claim, there is one crucial step you should take before contacting a medical malpractice attorney. You need to gather documentation. Not only will this strengthen your case, but it will also give law firms all the necessary details to help you move forward.

What Documentation Do I Need?

Bring as many relevant documents to your consultation as possible. All paperwork should be connected to the case and help answer the who, what, when, where, why, and how questions about the incident.

Gather or record:

A list of individuals and organizations involved in the incident (including physicians, nurses, and the hospital)

What you are hoping to obtain from the lawsuit

When treatment began and when the medical malpractice occurred

The location of the event

Why you are seeking reimbursement

Details about the medical malpractice

This information gives attorneys a strong understanding of the case’s potential. The more documentation you can provide at the first consultation, the clearer your medical malpractice lawyer will be able to be in giving you an estimate of your case’s value.

Helpful Documents

As you can imagine, several documents can help answer these questions. Here are the key items that may aid you in presenting your story:

Medical bills

Medical records

Paychecks to show lost wages

Any communication between you and the doctor, healthcare company or hospital

Your health insurance policy number

Photos of the injury or death certificates if wrongful death occurred

These documents allow law professionals to contemplate the severity of your injury and the compensation you deserve.

Why Do I Need Documents?

The case must meet different criteria to file a medical malpractice case. Medical malpractice laws in Illinois require plaintiff to prove they were under the care of the individual or entity being sued and that an act of negligence caused the plaintiff further harm.

Consequently, coming to a first-day consultation with documents supporting these assertions allows attorneys to easily and quickly assess if they can help you pursue damages.

What Else Should I Bring to the Consultation?

In addition to documents about the medical malpractice, bring anything that will help you get prepared for your consultation. Many individuals like to bring in notes so they can give an accurate, detailed, and efficient account of the malpractice incident.

Bringing a list of questions is also advised so that you can feel comfortable about moving forward with the attorney. Remember, just as much as the attorney is deciding if they will take your case, you are deciding if the firm is right for you.

Finally, consider attending a consultation prepared by knowing how much you can afford in legal fees. If an attorney chooses to take your case, he or she will discuss costs with you. Many firms understand clients are facing financial losses because of their situations and may work on a contingency-fee-basis or set up a payment plan. Always ask for fee agreements in writing.

Don’t Suffer Alone

Medical malpractice cases cause substantial harm to their victims and the victims’ families. These lawsuits require strategic handling and a careful, investigative approach, but patients don’t have to suffer alone. With the relevant documents, a medical malpractice lawyer can assist you in seeking compensation for your injuries.