TAO Member Companies Offer Resources in Response to COVID-19

The Technology Association of Oregon (TAO) is presenting a series of virtual events and resources by TAO members to help businesses affected by COVID-19. This list will be updated as TAO member companies provide new resources for the community.

AG Innovation Challenge VIRTUAL Design Sprint, April 1 to 8, 7-9pm

PURPOSE

The Ag Innovation Challenge aims to bridge the divide that exists between rural and urban communities and, more specifically, between growers in the valley and the broader, local tech community. We hope to prototype solutions that would solve regional agricultural challenges, make Oregon agriculture more competitive and potentially provide additional revenue streams for our growers.

DESIGN SPRINT

Join the Technology Association of Oregon (TAO) and our partners, the City of Independence and SEDCOR , as we spend a week in a community-driven, collaborative design sprint focused on agricultural innovation. This event will be hosted entirely virtually with participants from around the country.

As a region, we produce 250+ food products and many of them are specialty crops with unique opportunities to use technology to sustain, scale and position the mid-Willamette Valley as a leader in agricultural innovation.

The past few months, the City of Independence and SEDCOR teams took the TAO staff on multiple tours and visits to talk with farmers in the region. The TAO team gained insight into the day-to-day challenges and obstacles surrounding agriculture in the mid-Willamette Valley with the goal of coming up with a handful of challenges that farmers themselves can ‘pitch’ to entrepreneurs and technologists.

By touring farms and interviewing growers, we have compiled challenges that directly impact producers in our region. We will leverage the knowledge of the growers, assets from the public sector (data, staff, technology platforms, public infrastructure, small business incubation), and the technology industry (technology solutions, expertise, professionals, funding) with the goal of providing solutions to successfully serve the agricultural community.

Sign up as a participant, coach, volunteer, student willing to learn or an observer as we leverage design thinking to create solutions to empower a more inclusive, innovative region.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

Software Developers

UX/Graphic Designers

Data Analysts

Hardware Gurus

Project Managers

Tinkers

Tech Enthusiasts

Anyone interested in ag-tech

College & High School Students

AO Webinar: Finding Equity when Reshaping Education Delivery, April 3, 11am-Noon

Registration Price

TAO Member: $5

Non-Member: $10

If you are feeling the economic impact caused by the COVID-19 shutdown, please contact us directly and we can remove the cost barrier to entry.

TOPIC OVERVIEW

As COVID-19 continues to spread, many teachers, parents and students are trying to navigate learning online for the first time. For families with no access to technology and limitations on access to internet services the digital divide — especially during times of emergency — becomes even greater.

This unparalleled education disruption has caused more than a slight inconvenience for educators and students, and there are signs it could have a lasting impact on the trajectory of learning innovation and digitization.

Portland nonprofit Free Geek is on the frontline during this crisis as a connector between educators, families and industry. While communicating with schools and districts throughout Multnomah and Washington counties, the Free Geek team assesses the needs for teachers, parents and students and works with broadband providers to be a resource for their expanded, inclusive offerings.

Technology Association of Oregon and Webinar Series Host Comcast Business invite you to a discussion with Free Geek’s Digital Inclusion Manager, Adelle Pomeroy, on the challenges and opportunities for education delivery and how we can support all students in the new learning landscape.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

Parents, educators, technology enthusiasts, futurists and equity champions (just about any employee that is interested in how virtual education could widen or narrow the digital divide).

WHAT YOU WILL LEARN

Free Geek surveyed teachers in the Portland Public School districts and other districts in the metro region prior to spring break. The results will be shared for parents, educators and the tech community to understand the needs of families that are digitally divided. Learn about what broadband providers are offering as well as other resources including online education options that are addressing immediate needs and will permanently alter the virtual learning landscape.

