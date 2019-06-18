Taste Of Design Event

(Photo | Courtesy of Neil Kelly Design Center)

Join Neil Kelly Design Center for a casual afternoon of design ideas and expert advice! Learn how you can improve the functionality of your home with smart design and elegant details.

Plus enjoy gourmet bites and beer and wine.

Wednesday, June 19 from 3:30-5:30pm

Neil Kelly Design Center

190 NE Irving Ave., Bend, OR 97701

Hosted by NK Design Consultants Paul Haigh, Chad Terry and Amy Hekker

3:30pm — Doors Open, Wine, Beer and Hors d’oeuvres available

3:45pm — Are You Ready to Remodel Workshop

4:00pm — Today’s Kitchen Remodels Workshop

5:00pm — Q&A with Our Designers

Tickets at eventbrite.com