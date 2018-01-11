Tech Apprenticeship Program Now Accepting Applications

Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson County Residents

Apprenti™, the nation’s first registered tech apprenticeship program, is recruiting for Software Development Apprentices with a desire to work in Bend, Oregon.

According to a forecast by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there will be a surge of over 1.3 million new computer programming and computer support specialist jobs by 2022. The tech industry in Oregon shows an increasing demand for workers who can fill these high-paying jobs. In the Bend area alone, employers expect to hire, at minimum, 400 individuals in the tech industry this year.

The apprenticeship program – which was started by the Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA) in 2016 – recruits, trains and places diverse talent into tech roles.

Once accepted into the Apprenti program, apprentices will receive 20-22 weeks of certified technical training followed by one year of full-time, paid, on-the-job training working as a software developer apprentice for local tech companies such as Five Talent, Kollective and CBT Nuggets.

“With Central Oregon experiencing one of the fastest-growing job markets in the country, we need innovative ways to recruit, train and place top talent into tech roles. Apprenti’s proven model offers an innovative solution to help us meet this demand,” said Heather Ficht, Executive Director of East Cascades Workforce Investment Board (ECWIB), Apprenti’s partner in Oregon. “We look forward to working with Apprenti and Technology Association of Oregon (TAO) to help our local tech companies find and develop the talent they need to thrive.”

As a hybrid competency and time-based program, individuals with a strong determination to complete the rigorous training are encouraged to apply. To be considered for the program, applicants must be 18 or over, have a high school diploma or equivalent and be eligible to work in the U.S.

If you or someone you know has an interest to work as a software developer in the Bend area, applying for the programs is a simple process:

⦁ To get started, take an online assessment. Highly ranked candidates will be invited to interview. Qualified candidates will advance to company interviews, and if you’re a fit, you’ll be offered an apprenticeship role.

⦁ Once accepted, you’ll be placed into 20-22 weeks of full-time technical training as a software developer; training includes 40 hours a week of classroom time plus homework; working during this time is discouraged. The training will be held in Bend, Oregon.

⦁ Once you complete training, you’ll start your paid on-the-job portion of the apprenticeship with one of our Bend area hiring partners for a year.

⦁ After graduating from your apprenticeship, you’ll have the opportunity and experience to build a career working as a Software Developer.

To register for Apprenti and to take the online assessment, visit www.apprenticareers.org or contact the Bend, Redmond, Prineville or Madras WorkSource office for more information.

http://worksourceoregon.org/home/worksourcecenters

The deadline to apply for the program and complete the online assessment is February 4, 2018.

For more information about Apprenti apprenticeship opportunities, visit: https://apprenticareers.org.

About Apprenti

Apprenti is a registered apprenticeship program powered by the Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA). Apprenti trains future tech workers with an emphasis on underrepresented groups including women, minorities and veterans. Apprenti is an industry recognized, state and federally accredited program. Apprentices receive two to five months of full-time, industry recognized training before beginning one-year of paid on-the-job training with one of the program’s hiring partners. The program is partially funded through a U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) ApprenticeshipUSA contract and a grant from the American Apprenticeship Initiative (AAI), with support from the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I), and JP Morgan Chase. For more information on how to apply, donate or become a hiring partner, please visit www.ApprentiCareers.org.

