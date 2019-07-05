How Tech is Improving our Gambling Experience

Towards the end of 2017, the mobile gaming & gambling industry was said to be worth about $100bn, and this review is aimed at examining how technology has affected the gambling experience. Gambling can be explained as the act of playing games to obtain money, and it usually entails playing the odds or placing bets with the hope of winning. Gambling is fun and very popular. This is because of the thrills and winning possibilities experienced from taking risks. With that being said, the rapid adoption and rise of the internet have coerced the gambling industry to adapt dynamically. Mobile gadgets, phones and PCs, and the internet have influenced so many industries in dynamic ways.

You can hardly get to know about a brand without a digital footprint alongside it. In the year 2012, mobile gaming rose to 75%, and there was another predicted significant increase by another 20% around 2013 and 2015. Presently, the number of stakes placed on mobile devices has been said to be about $100bn. More so, about 164 million people now access casinos through mobile devices to purchase lottery tickets. By the year 2018, the mobile gaming industry had claimed about 40% of the whole online gambling industry. This unprecedented growth has been widely accrued to the fact that customers can take their bets anywhere they choose without having to break a sweat.

A significant challenge in the gambling industry is the fact that brick and mortar casinos are fast losing their importance as well. The difficulties for traditional casinos is how to continue to get gamblers into their casinos, mainly because of the stiff competition from mobile app users. Because of this, technology and apps are being continuously incorporated into betting casinos in a way that gamblers can enjoy touch screen betting machines, while also enjoying the benefits of technology. And leading operator offers live betting for players which makes it evident that technology has improved the gambling industry. It’s now more convenient for mobile customers to access gambling at all times. In a basic gambling game, there is a need for only a small amount of information that needs to be exchanged between the player and the server.

The moment online gambling hit the entire populace, there was a scare that it would worsen the gambling addictions that people suffered. You should know that the most popular form of online gambling is the poker game. Initially, upon the introduction of internet gambling, many customers were scared of hackers breaking into the online casinos to defraud them. Because of this, online casinos have been able to demonstrate their resilience by guarding against attempts made by hackers to break into their systems for fraud.

Because of technology now, online casinos lead the charge by using encryptions and other means to safeguard and protect the privacy of their clients. Because of technology, the gambling platform can be delivered to you through web browsers, applications, which in turn means that you can play almost any casino game you want from your smartphone. As there are continuous technological advancements, casinos have also started tweaking their approach to identifying potential threats. Nowadays, you have Artificial Intelligence, integrated into cameras which can detect suspicious behaviors from players. With this channel of feedback, the security officers and floor managers can correctly identify and pull out a fraudulent player before he can cause much havoc.