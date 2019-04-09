Tech Items That Can Help Your Business Grow in 2019

As a business owner, it can be difficult to figure out what to prioritize first when you have a never-ending to-do list staring back at you. You have employees who need their paycheck, customers emailing you about their missing orders, and your landlord breathing down your neck – where do you even begin? Don’t worry — we’ve got your back.

We understand that you’ve got a lot on your plate when you’re trying to keep your company afloat. We compiled some handy technology that you can use to enhance your company and keep you calm, cool, and collected.

An external GPU

What’s an external GPU, anyway?

An external GPU, aka an eGPU is a fairly new technology concept in the PC world. It allows users to get desktop-like graphics capabilities by connecting to an external hardware dock. If you’re working in the gaming industry, for example, an eGPU can enhance your graphics.

If you’re not a gamer and don’t work in the gaming industry, you could still invest in an eGPU for a better overall visual performance. This is a good option if you work with graphics or photographs regularly.

Note: You will have to weigh the cost of getting an eGPU versus purchasing an entirely new laptop or PC.

Website building software

It has never been easier to build your own company website. With services like Wix and Shopify, for example, you don’t have to be a website developer to make an incredible site. These helpful tools allow you to customize the look and feel of all of your company’s webpages – which may even eliminate your need to hire outside help for your site!

Another bonus? Both of these website-builders allow you to customize your site based on your needs and changing tastes. Plus, if you know how to code, you’ll have the option to get deep into the technical aspects of customizing your website. But don’t worry, if you’re not a computer genius, you don’t have to know code to use either of these sites.

Social media platforms

Social media like Facebook and Twitter gives you unparalleled access to customers. You can even target ads based on incredibly specific criteria to appeal to your main customer base and reach out to new customers. There’s plenty of software that automates social media posts so you can build a following and keep your fans up to date on your company’s updates, successes, and new products. In addition, you can use social media to quickly respond and engage with customers who prefer to send a chat message over Facebook or direct message on Instagram.

Project management systems

If you’re struggling under a mountain of deadlines, projects, and other obligations, there are an incredible range of project management systems you can use to streamline your workflow. Trello and Asana are two of our favorites. Both allow you to create separate categories and organize your work depending on what you need to prioritize.

For example, if you need to neatly file away incoming work from freelancers, you can do so by creating different tasks and folders. Create a section for unedited articles, a section for edited pieces, and a final section for “ready to publish”. There are plenty of ways you can use this kind of organizational software to better manage your work tasks.

Online HR services

Don’t have an HR department? Don’t panic. Simply turn to technology to replace a traditional HR department within your organization.

Zenefits is a convenient site with benefits, payroll, and HR rolled into one seamless website. It’s user-friendly on both the employee and employer side. You can easily track time off, pay, and other essential HR activities.

Gusto is another great choice for managing payroll, PTO, compliance, and onboarding processes. 77% of Gusto users said that the site took tedious tasks off their plates — pretty neat!

Conclusions

Running a business is hard work – there are many priorities pulling your attention in different directions throughout the day. By leveraging technology, however, you can save time, money, and headaches. Whether you’re trying to manage all of your ongoing projects and deadlines or you’re attempting to upgrade your office setup with an eGPU, there are plenty of ways technology can help enhance your work life.