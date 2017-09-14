Tech Trek Discussion at AAUW This Weekend 

(Photo courtesy of AAUW)

The Bend Branch of the American Association of University Women will meet Saturday, September 16, for a presentation about their Tech Trek Summer Camp for 8th grade girls held in July. The meeting is open to the public, with interest in the camp and the AAUW mission of Education and Equity for women and girls.

The meeting will be held at the Central Oregon Assn. of Realtors building, 2112 NE 4th Street, Bend from 9:30 to 11:30am. There is a $10 charge and a light snack will be provided. Questions about the meeting, the organization, or the camp may be addressed to Linda Gardner, Membership Vice President, at (541) 480-1999 or trixytazzy@live.com.

The Tech Trek Camp, held at OSU Cascades provided STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) hands on activities and field trips for the 36 girls from 10 middle schools across Central Oregon. The group plans to offer another camp in 2018, and to double the number of girls served. Visit the Bend Branch web site at www.bend-or.aauw.net and the national website at www.aauw.org. Follow the link to the slide show of the camp, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DUqRKLdeVoA&feature=youtu.be.

