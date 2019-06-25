TECHLANDIA is Back

(Photo courtesy of TECHLANDIA)

TECHLANDIA is the Technology Association of Oregon’s (TAO) online resource guide created to share the stories of innovation and growth in the Oregon and SW Washington technology community, nationally.

TAO utilizes TECHLANDIA to profile companies, professionals, places and activities that make up the region’s tech industry through curated content. This resource provides prospective tech industry candidates with a rich picture of why pursuing a career or growing a business in our thriving region makes sense.

TAO actively works with schools and professional organizations, in Oregon and beyond, to distribute TECHLANDIA to students and those transitioning into tech from other fields.

Since the launch of its first edition, TECHLANDIA has won a Gold Stevie at the 16th Annual American Business Awards for the Best Newsletter or House Organization/Publication in the Online/Electronic category and a Silver Award at the Summit International Awards for Book/Journal/Magazine.