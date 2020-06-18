Techlandia Summit Virtual Conference Begins Today

The launch of Techlandia Summit begins today! The week-long virtual conference (June 18-26) is designed to foster collaboration in four key areas: Economic Resiliency, Future of Work, Human Factors and Mobility. The overarching goal is to deliver better community outcomes through improved infrastructure and quality of life, efficient service delivery, sustainable and equitable growth and long-term resilience.

Here is a peek at some of the session topics and speakers. We encourage you to join us to challenge existing frameworks to create smarter, more liveable cities for all residents.

Racism and Resilience in Oregon’s Past and Future featuring Anita Yap , founding partner of MultiCultural Collaborative, LLC.

Telecommunications & Workplace Trends featuring Jiri Skopek , architect & Smart City planner, and David Tashjian , regional vice president with Comcast.

Wellbeing and Corporate Social Responsibility in the Age of COVID-19 with Jennifer Nolfi , executive director of the Center for Retail Leadership at Portland State University School of Business, Gineal Davidson , president of the Portland Division of Safeway/Albertsons and Noel Kinder , chief sustainability officer at Nike.

New & Emerging Mobility Solutions featuring Alex Pazuchanics , Mobility Solutions manager for the City of Seattle.

Navigating the Complexities of Future of Work with Jon Walton , CIO of San Mateo County, and Kamau Rogers , CEO of Dimensional Fractures, LLC.

Executive-in-Residence Office Hours

Tuesdays | 10-10:30am | Webinar

More information about next week’s Office Hours can be found in the Mobilize community platform. Contact ruthie.ditzler@techoregon.org with questions.

