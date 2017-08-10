Technology Association of Oregon Features Ignite TAO: Bend?

Ignite is a high-energy evening of 5-minute talks by local people who have a burning idea and the guts to get onstage and share their personal and professional passions. Quick, fun, thought-provoking, social, local, and global – Ignite is all of these and more.

August 17, 5:30-8:30pm at OSU Cascades, Tykeson Hall Room 111, TAO Member or Non Member – $5, Student – $3

Ignite TAO: Bend will focus on topics around all kinds of tech. What new products, services or research can really take technology to the next level? Speakers are from the local Bend community with representatives across many verticals:

Meet the Speakers

David Haines – Intern Coordinator

David Kelbaugh – Your Logo’s Great, How’s Your Brand?

David Welton – Keeping a Tech Hub Affordable

Jeff Tiegs – Pimps and Predators in Central Oregon

Kerri Fry – CEO’s and CFO’s – Cybersecurity is Revenue Generating

Mark Beare – Race Photos Suck

Mike Kentley – Welcome to the Revolution: Technology That Adapts to YOU

Scot Brees – Eclipse Preparedness: Why Techies Make the Best Superheroes

Todd Loby – BendFilm, Inc.

Tony Kay – Building Alternative Agriculture

Zilaida Salgueiro – Frontal Lobe Reboot: How Exercising Pattern Recognition Leads to Innovation

Why attend Ignite TAO: Bend?

As an attendee, you’ll learn about emerging, innovative, unconventional, inspiring, locally-sourced concepts and tools, and connect with a diverse and passionate crowd of like-minded innovation enthusiasts. Most of all, you will have fun!

Registration is open! https://impactflow.com/event/ignite-tao-bend-v1-2839