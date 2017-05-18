Technology Association of Oregon – STEAM: Central Oregon Launch Party

(Photo courtesy of Technology Association of Oregon)

TAO’s STEAM: Central Oregon to unify STEAM professionals for a gender-balanced future

Technology Association of Oregon (TAO) announces STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math):Central Oregon launch event on Thursday, June 1.

TAO STEAM: Central Oregon is a forming network of professionals in Central Oregon’s STEAM community to tip the scale in favor of a gender-balanced future. The founders recognize the challenges women face in STEAM fields and believe a gender-inclusive, collaborative approach will deliver solutions.

They are inviting the community, businesses, non-profits, and individuals to collaborate and serve as a resource for learning, growth, and outreach, for both women and Central Oregon as a whole. TAO STEAM members will be invited to join and participate in small groups or communities, built around job functions and key areas in STEAM fields.

TAO STEAM’s mission is to unify Central Oregon’s women in the STEAM community with a vision of enabling Central Oregon’s women to reach their full STEAM potential. Goals are to:

· Create paths for girls and women interested in STEAM careers

· Establish a platform for connections, resources and opportunities

· Enable ongoing education opportunities for career growth and prosperity

Maggie Hubbell, CEO of Agency Revolution and chair of the steering committee says, “In the ideal world the term “women in STEAM” wouldn’t exist. But, the reality is this issue does need special attention right now. We want to provide a supportive community that enriches the experience for women currently in STEAM careers and find ways to attract more women into these fields. Central Oregon has a lot of support around this issue and I believe if we work together we can really make a difference.”

“This network squares perfectly with the Central Oregon STEM Hub’s vision for cultivating a regional STEM ecosystem. Our core partners promote opportunities and pathways to prepare students for a future driven by STEM; connecting with the community, non-profits, and industry is essential. It all fits together,” said Whitney Swander, executive director, Central Oregon STEM Hub.

The event will take place at The Capitol, 90 NW Oregon, Ave., Bend, OR, from 5:30-7:30pm. Tickets are available for $10 for TAO members and $15 for non-members. Community members are invited to network with STEAM-industry peers, learn about who STEAM: Central Oregon is and what they seek to accomplish, and give feedback on how STEAM: Central Oregon can make an impact. Registration details are available here: http://www.techoregon.org/events/steam-launch-party

A portion of ticket sales will benefit Bend Creative Coding Camp www.BendCreativeCoding.com/summercoding/