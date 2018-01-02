Technology Association of Oregon–Women in STEAM

TAO’s STEAM: Central Oregon to host event celebrating Oregon’s Equal Pay Law



Technology Association of Oregon (TAO) Women in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) announces an upcoming event to celebrate the passage of Oregon’s Equal Pay Law. The law includes restrictions on salary history inquiries, expands existing remedies available to employees, and provides a safe harbor for employers that have voluntarily assessed their pay practices to identify and eliminate discriminatory pay practices.

The event will be held January 9 at 5:30 at OSU-Cascades Graduate Research Center, 650 SW Columbia St, Room 209, Bend, OR 97702. Tickets available here.

Representatives of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) of Bend Oregon will share their role in getting this powerful piece of legislation passed, and Dana Barbato, CEO of InvestiPro, will discuss how this impacts companies during their hiring process. Kurt Barker, Karnopp Peterson will be sharing the legal implications surrounding this act.

Teri Hockett, Chair of the Women in STEAM Committee says, “Pay Equity is a multi-dimensional issue with solutions coming from the government via legislation, companies conducting a pay-equity analysis to assess and correct any wage disparities, and applicants learning how and when to effectively negotiate. We want to bring together the community to educate them on their rights and responsibilities around this new law.”

TAO Women in STEAM: Central Oregon is a community-based organization working together to unify Central Oregon’s STEAM community and tip the scale in favor of a gender-balanced future. We recognize the challenges faced by women in STEAM fields and believe these can only be tackled by a gender-inclusive, collaborative approach. That’s why we look to partner and collaborate with the community, businesses, organizations, and individuals to serve as a resource for learning, growth, and outreach, for both women and Central Oregon as a whole.

TAO Women in STEAM: Central Oregon’s mission is to unify women in the STEAM community in Central Oregon with a vision of enabling them to reach their full STEAM potential. Goals are to:

· Create paths for girls and women interested in STEAM careers

· Establish a platform for connections, resources, and opportunities

· Enable ongoing education opportunities for career growth and prosperity