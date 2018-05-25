How Technology Can Benefit Your Law Business

Embracing change is important for any business operating in the modern world. However, adapting to these changes is especially vital for lawyers, who need to be aware of how technology works and how it influences human behavior.

The rise of technology has undoubtedly altered the way we communicate in business, and legal services are not exempt from these changes. As tempting as it is to resist developments in technology, there are many advantages to be gained from embracing them. Here are some of the key ways technology can benefit your law business.

Administrative Tasks

Consider the amount of time your firm spends on administrative tasks – chances are it’s at least 10-15 hours per week. If you could automate your data entry and admin processes, you would save your practice a considerable amount of time and money. Thankfully, there are various software programs and services that can free you up to spend more one-on-one time with clients or promoting your business. A full legal software package can assist you through every step of the legal process, from creating invoices to sending legal forms and letters.

Accounting and Bookkeeping

The lawyers in your firm should be focusing on legal matters, not poring over numbers and spreadsheets. In the days before technology, legitimate companies would need to hire an accountant or bookkeeper to keep their ducks in a row. Thankfully, there is now a far easier and more cost-effective solution. Accounting apps are perfect for small businesses, but a full legal case management system can also assist you in these areas.

Case Management

Contrary to popular belief, storing case files digitally is far safer than keeping paper documents. What’s more, backing up your firm’s data is crucial, as losing your records could damage your reputation and put your law firm in jeopardy. These days, you can use external hard drives, cloud data storage and legal document management systems to store and encrypt sensitive files. Clients will be impressed by your paperless ethos and dedication to the environment, and you will be able to work safely and productively on your cases.

Client Experience

A law firm is a business just like any other kind of organization, and if you want to cut it in today’s competitive market, you need to treat your clients like paying customers. This means it’s more important than ever to make client satisfaction a top priority. Luckily, technology presents several ways to do this, including using Mail Chimp to keep clients engaged with your practice, live chat options for websites to help people communicate better with your lawyers, and digitized intake forms.

Analytics

As well as cutting down on administrative tasks, looking after your accounts and creating better client experiences, technology can also provide the information necessary to make better business decisions. You can use analytics software to find out who is visiting your website and when, and how they ended up there. This information will help you tailor your website’s experience to your client’s needs and convert more visitors into paying clients.