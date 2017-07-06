Teen Volunteers Needed for Days of Play & Youth Recreation Programs

Summer is here and Bend Park & Recreation District still has many opportunities for teens to get involved as volunteers with youth recreation programs. Volunteers are especially needed to support the District’s free summer program called Days of Play, offered for eight weeks at various parks

throughout Bend.

“Teen volunteers are fantastic support and role models with this program. The young participants really connect with the teens,” said Kim Johnson, community engagement supervisor. “The volunteers have the opportunity to gain some experience and learn job related skills, while giving back to the community and having a lot of fun playing outside in the parks.”

Volunteers are also needed with other youth programs including classes at the Art Station and with youth fitness programs at Juniper Swim &

Fitness Center.

Age requirement, time commitment, training and schedule vary by program. Opportunities are currently available for volunteers age 14

and over.

Information about volunteering and details about current opportunities is available at www.bendparksandrec.org/volunteers/teens/.Or contact Kim Johnson at 541-706-6127 or kim@bendparksandrec.org.