Teens Needed to Help with Summer Youth Programs

Bend Park and Recreation District has many opportunities for teens to volunteer with youth recreation, fitness and swimming programs this summer.

Volunteer opportunities are available from late June through the end of August. Teens can be involved with the Junior Lifeguard and Swim Instructor Aide programs at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, day camps, preschool, science, art, craft, cooking, fitness, nature and adventure activities for children.

Teen volunteers provide valuable support with recreation program activities while learning job skills and gaining experience working with younger children.

Volunteers must enjoy working with kids, be willing to take initiative, commit to a schedule and be able to create a positive, inclusive and encouraging environment for all participants. Age requirement, time commitment, training and schedule vary by program. Minimum age for teen volunteers is 12 years old.

Information about volunteering, the list of current opportunities and volunteer application form are available at bendparksandrec.org/about/volunteers. A criminal history background check is processed for volunteers age 18 and over.

For more information contact Kim Johnson, community engagement supervisor, at 541-706-6127 or kim@bendparksandrec.org.

