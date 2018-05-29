Tentsile Hosts Hops & Maps Event in Bend

June 15 6-8pm

Tentsile, a London-based brand known for their innovative tree tents, invites the public to the Hops and Maps event June 15 at their outfitter store in Bend. Hops and Maps is an invitation to share stories of adventure, plan an upcoming trip and connect with like-minded individuals. The event is free and will feature Boneyard Beer on tap as well as an opportunity to win prizes including a Tentsile FLITE tent.

Interested in attending? Please RSVP @TENTSILEBEND on Facebook.

Located at at 50 Scott Street next to the Work House and original Sparrow Bakery, Tentsile’s Outfitter showroom has all of the company’s latest products on display and available for purchase.

About Tentsile

Discover the future of camping with Tentsile, portable tree houses that combine the comfort and versatility of a hammock with the security and multi-person occupancy of a tent. Inspired by their love of trees and the Ewok village from Star Wars, Tentsile is the ideal low-impact portable shelter. The unique design allows groups of people to enjoy the experience of camping amongst the trees, or suspended just above the ground for increased separation from insects, predators, damp or uneven ground. For each tent they sell, Tentsile plants three new trees with partner organizations WeForest and The Eden Project. Both of these international non-profits promote pioneering movements in large-scale sustainable reforestation and poverty alleviation initiatives. Locally, Tentsile Outfitters is partnering with Discover Your Forest to support the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests with a portion of each sale.

Tentsile, recognized as a design icon by the Museum of Modern Art in New York, is an award-winning brand, a recipient of the 2015/2016 ISPO Brand New Award as well as the German Design Council’s gold award for ground-breaking design in the sports, outdoor activities and leisure field. Socialize with us & share the unbelievable views from your tent! @Tentsile on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. www.tentsile.com