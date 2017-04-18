Tetherow Purchase a Move Toward Resort Consolidation

Central Oregon’s premier resort continues to consolidate ownership with bulk property acquisition.

Tetherow has recently finalized a bulk property acquisition, including 32 homesites, from SFI Cascade Highlands LLC who was a key property holder and developer at the Bend resort and community. This purchase, which closed on March 29, is large step toward ownership consolidation for Central Oregon’s premier resort.

“In my nearly 12-year history here, I’ve seen incredible things happen at Tetherow,” said Chris van der Velde, managing partner for Tetherow. “This acquisition represents one of the final pieces of completing this unique golf course, resort and community.”

“We’re very excited about the momentum we have seen at Tetherow,” said Brian Ladd, Principal Broker at Cascade Sotheby’s and Tetherow. “In the past 12 months, 102 real estate transactions have occurred as more families from around Oregon decide to call Tetherow ‘home’.”

The last year has proven an exciting one at Tetherow, with the addition of four key amenities:

Vacation Rental Homes: With three floorplans, each of Tetherow’s new vacation rentals has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, with fine finishes and modern furnishings. Every new home is outfitted with fully-equipped kitchens, modern appliances and technology, hot tubs, fire pits, wi-fi, large patios and luxury amenities.

Event Pavilion: The newly constructed event pavilion boasts retractable floor-to-ceiling glass doors, allowing guests to take full advantage of the natural light and spectacular Cascade Mountain views. With 3,100 square feet of versatile event space, the pavilion is well-suited to host a variety of events.

Year-Round Pool and Activity Center: The addition of the year-round pool and activity center rounds out the Tetherow experience. The activity center features modern fitness equipment and daily workout classes for guests. Just outside of the activity center, guests find the pool area, complete with cabanas, a hot tub, fire pits and spectacular views, along with a café and wine bar, providing a luxurious, relaxing escape for resort guests.

New Restaurant: Tetherow is also home to two restaurants. The Row, Tetherow’s version of a pub, offering a casual family-friendly dining menu and experience with 12 beer taps and more than 30 bottled beers. In spring 2017, the resort will also open a new restaurant concept in the space where Tetherow Grill currently resides.

