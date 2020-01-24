The 3 Secrets to More Repeat Business

You’ve heard all of the stats. You know that it costs about 5x more to acquire new customers than it does to keep current ones. You also know that loyal customers are worth 10x more than their initial purchase.

You know the value of repeat and loyal customers. You’re just not sure how to get them.

It’s not just about providing service so great that they absolutely have to come back (but that helps). It’s far more complicated than that. You attract repeat business by keeping yourself fresh in their mind, nurturing the relationship, and giving them a reason to come back to you.

Here are the three secrets to repeat success.

1. Get Into Their Inboxes

Hear us out on this one. Yes, we’re talking about email marketing. No, we’re not talking about spam.

In this day of pay-per-click ads, cookie ads, and social media ads, most business owners are missing out on the incredible ROI of email marketing and how crucial it is to creating repeat business.

It keeps your name in your customers’ minds. It also gives you a chance to let them know about new products, sales, special offers, or other promotions. Make sure they know they’re getting this information before everyone else.

However, do not just collect all emails into a big bucket and blast out the same message to everyone. That is spam. Make sure you have separate messaging and offers for your existing customers, as well as your sales leads. These two groups each need targeted nurturing.

2. Bring in Outside Help

There are companies that specialize in helping you examine your entire sales process, whether it’s qualifying leads or encouraging repeat sales. You can start the process right now by visiting 360Leads.com to see what they can do for you.

These companies can show you how to improve your sales processes and invigorate your sales team.

This can help you convert more leads and see more repeat business.

3. Don’t Hold Out on Them

What happens when a cell phone customer sees an ad for a new BYOD plan from their cell phone company—one that’s only for new customers? They bring their own device to another company, that’s what happens.

If you have a promotion to drum up new business, make sure you’re offering an equivalent (or better) promotion to your existing customers. Don’t make them beg for it and don’t make it seem like you’re doing them a favor. They’re the ones doing you a favor by continuing to buy from you. Don’t stand in the way of that.

Leverage your email list of existing customers to send them an e-blast offering them this great promotion. It can be the same basic offer as the one your would-be customers can get, but give it a different name that has something to do with loyalty or gratitude.

As you can see, repeat business goes well beyond simply delighting your customers with great service or a top-notch offering. You need to keep your brand in front of them, while removing anything that would get in the way of buying more from you.

This is also not something you do just once. You need to continuously look for new ways to take care of your existing customers. The companies that make this a priority are the ones who reap the benefits.