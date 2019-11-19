Artificial Intelligence is no longer a catchphrase or rumour murmured in the corridors; it is a driver of change across a multitude of different industries.

Applications of Artificial Intelligence that use algorithms and statistical models for machine learning are making a significant contribution to the evolution of technology. The farfetched sci-fi movies of the past are well on course to become the tangible realities of tomorrow.

According to reports by PWC, Artificial Intelligence will provide the global economy with a boost worth a whopping 15.7 trillion by the year 2030. $6.6 trillion of that boost will come from a rise in productivity while the remainder will originate from the rise in economic consumption. It’d be a gamble to overlook the potential impact that AI could have your industry.

Industries being Transformed by AI

The Casino Industry

Speaking of gambling, the casino industry is perhaps one of the greatest working examples of an industry being transformed by AI. It’s common knowledge that online casinos have been a prominent feature of the gaming world for some time, generating colossal amounts of data. AI makes the accurate analysis and interpretation of this data possible. The incorporation of artificial intelligence manifests itself in the gambling industry in numerous ways. For example, the latest live dealer experiences have been enhanced using AI-driven random number generator algorithms paving the way for more authentic and immersive games and gaming environments. An exciting and masterful application of AI was Libratus, an Artificial Intelligence bot that triumphed four top professional poker players in 120,000 hands of heads-up no-limit Texas Hold’em in January 2017.

Other applications of AI in the casino industry include the effective use of data analytics to create virtual casino experiences that are customized to a player’s preferences. AI-assisted data analysis allows for the development of better casino games as well as more competitive online gaming. AI and machine learning will offer better competition in online casino gaming that can rival the human-to-human equivalent of live casinos. Customer service systems are also being streamlined for faster service that can give a more personal response using the wealth of data at AI’s disposal. Finally, AI is also being used to identify fraudulent activities earlier and before they can cause real harm.

The Banking Industry

The banking industry is being revolutionized by the adoption of AI which eliminates the frustration of inefficiency for customers but also improves cost savings for banks to the tune of $450 million. According to Business Insider’s AI IN BANKING research report, on the front end of banking, customers can look forward to better customer identification and authentication on the front end as well as chatbots and voice assistants that can offer a more human experience akin to those of live employees with better responses and more natural language. In the middle office, AI is being applied as a means to minimize and eradicate payment fraud. It is also being implemented to bolster anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer efforts.

The Automotive Industry

Knight Rider gave birth to a generation of drivers who could not only envision but also very much fantasized about self-driving talking cars. Today, the end of the fantasy and the beginning of the real-life experience are very much on the horizon.

For vehicles to be truly self-driving, they need to have a thorough grasp of their surroundings, which requires the ability to identify the necessary information, classify it effectively and then interpret it accurately to navigate and respond accordingly. Through AI and machine learning, autonomous cars are becoming more adept at using the incredible amount of data sourced through sensors. This effectively gives cars the ability to see, interpret, adapt, understand, learn and navigate through infinite driving scenarios much like we do daily.

Beyond this obvious application of AI, Artificial Intelligence is improving the automotive industry by enhancing manufacturing, speeding up automotive insurance processes and bettering driver behavior monitoring.

The Healthcare Industry

AI can greatly reduce the margin for human error and assist healthcare professionals in making better decisions revolving around the best possible treatment for a particular patient and treatment scenario. This will be made possible by the sheer amount of data that can be analyzed and processed in a matter of moments by AI engines.

Beyond providing telling recommendations, Artificial Intelligence can also provide support to the healthcare industry through efficient monitoring, providing suggestions for healthcare professional and the answering of frequently asked questions, which will go a long way to alleviating anxiety and quelling patient concerns. By taking over more routine tasks, the overarching impact of AI will be to enable healthcare professionals to dedicate more focus to diagnosis, prescription, and treatment.

The Future is AI and it’s Well on Its Way

A report from Statista projects that global revenues from AI for enterprise applications could grow from $1.62 billion to an astounding $31.2 billion. Market research firm, Tractica, projects the astounding growth of the global artificial intelligence software market taking revenues in 2018 from $9.5 billion to $118.6 billion by 2025.

Whether it’s the self-learning supercomputer Nautilus that can predict the future and even managed to locate Osama Bin Laden, or Libratus putting some of the best poker players on the globe to shame, AI is proving to be a force to be reckoned with that can have a positive impact across a variety of industries.

Even articles like this one may be written by an algorithm-based robot in the future where the human component becomes limited to editing and deciding what information within the article should have more attention devoted to it.