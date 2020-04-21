The Bend Foundation Donates $100,000 to Local Organizations Impacted by COVID-19

(Photo | Pexels)

The Bend Foundation is donating immediate grants totaling $100,000 to key safety net and social service nonprofit organizations in Central Oregon. Last week, the Bend Foundation trustees held a special meeting to consider the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the community. They concluded to grant specific organizations $10,000 each to help them provide essential services.

Mike Hollern, trustee of the Bend Foundation, said, “We are fortunate to be able to help these vitally needed safety net and social service organizations and truly appreciate the financial assistance other organizations and individuals in our community are providing to ease the pain during this crisis and serve our community members in need. We must all act in concert to support our local organizations during this unprecedented time of uncertainty, and work together to emerge successfully once this crisis has passed.”

The trustees considered the immediate needs, sustainability and extent of public outreach for each organization that received a grant. These groups are now suffering from increased demand, revenue stream disruptions, elimination of government grants and reduction in general donor support due to the crisis.

While extremely difficult to narrow the list of recipients, as there are many providing important services throughout the Central Oregon community, the following ten organizations were selected to receive $10,000 each:

Bethlehem Inn

Community-based facility providing shelter, help and hope to those experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend

Childcare and enrichment program that supports and provides active learning, academic and career pathways and creative learning environments.

Family Kitchen

Community free meal program serving food six days per week to anyone who needs a nutritious meal in a safe and caring environment.

Family Access Network

Provides assistance to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life.

Giving Plate

Dedicated to providing hunger relief to families and individuals through food boxes given with compassion and hospitality.

Hunger Prevention Coalition

Ensures funding for nonprofit agencies proven to provide nutritious food for neighbors in need in Central Oregon.

KIDS Center

Medical model child abuse intervention center providing child abuse evaluations, medical exams, therapeutic services, prevention programs and community education.

MountainStar Family Relief Nursery

Works to prevent child abuse and neglect through community support and therapeutic services that help vulnerable children and families succeed.

Saving Grace

Provides domestic violence and sexual assault services, including for those who may be experiencing increased isolation and danger due to the current outbreak.

Shepherd’s House Ministries

Works to feed the hungry and to shelter the homeless, and address the life-controlling issues that perpetuate the long-term cycles of pain and homelessness.

Hollern continued, “The Bend Foundation Trustees will continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 over the next several months on these social safety net organizations as well as on negatively impacted arts and culture nonprofits, and may, under extraordinary circumstances, consider granting additional support from its limited resources to some of these vital service providers.”

brooksresources.com