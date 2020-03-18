Mobile fundraising apps have made it easier to raise money for various activities. You can use them to get donations for a political campaign, pay for medical bills, for school activities, and many more. These mobile apps help you to raise awareness about your event and might even assist you to accept donations with ease. However, choosing the right mobile app to use can be daunting. Therefore, this article will show you what to look for before picking the best mobile fundraising apps.

A mobile fundraising app features

Once you have determined what you want out of a mobile fundraising app, it makes sense to examine the features of the mobile apps. These have various capabilities and will affect the outcome of your fundraising campaign. The features you should always consider include:

Security. The donors’ financial and personal information should always be secure. Hence, the mobile app needs to adhere to Payment Card Industry guidelines.

Ease of use. The mobile app should be easy to use for people in your organization and donors. It should have easy and simple steps and should have a support team from its company.

Customizable. Donors usually receive a donation form to start the donating process. Therefore, the mobile app forms should be customizable to enhance the ownership of the forms.

CRM integration. It needs to be easy to track the data and transfer it to your CRM. This is one of the ways you can improve your fundraising strategies.

How to launch it

Now that you’re aware of your goals and the features that you need to accomplish, you should consider starting the fundraising campaign. First of all, you should examine whether you are ready to incorporate the mobile fundraising app into your plans. Once you’ve figured out how to integrate crowdfunding pages, QR codes, and text-to-give into your fundraising strategy, you should update the donor information.

It’s also important to get a second opinion from close friends and colleagues about your mobile fundraising strategy. This is the only way you can go in the right direction and clarify some of the goals that might not be realistic and specific. Remember to keep track, analyze, and modify your strategies.

You can track your fundraising campaign by using the fundraising metrics. The best thing about mobile fundraising apps is its flexibility that allows you to make improvements as you go along.

Optimize fundraising campaigns

All fundraising activities are all about being passionate about accomplishing your funding goals. Today, the realistic way to ensure your voice is heard worldwide is via mobile fundraising apps. Many people are now using mobile phones, making it simple to use a text-to-give, mobile email, and QR code promotions. There is no doubt that people and organizations that use mobile marketing have achieved remarkable positive results.

As a result, most schools are opting for the mobile School Fundraising App because of its high response rates. Besides, most people usually read the texts on their mobile devices within a few minutes of receiving them. With such opportunities, mobile apps have become the most efficient method to reach out to current and potential donors.