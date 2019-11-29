The Best-Run Non-Profit Organizations in the New York City

New York City is one of the major economic hubs in the United States. With thousands of companies and government institutions, millions of people seek refuge here for quality of life, access to government facilities, and employment opportunities. Although millions access good life, many are left desperate in high needs neighborhoods with no access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities.

These challenges have led to the growth and development of various non-profit organizations that try to bridge the ever-increasing education, healthcare, and employment gaps within the community. In a pool of thousands of non-profit organizations operating in New York City, the best performing organizations have been discussed below.

Grand Street Settlement

Due to low access to education, housing, healthcare, and employment, a considerable number of people in New York City live a poor quality of life. Grand Street Settlement is a non-profit organization that addresses this problem by providing the determination, creating advocacy policies, and enriching cultural services through community-building.

Since 1916, Grand Street Settlement has strengthened the Lower East Side of New York City through employment and educational opportunities. By hiring from high need neighborhoods, this organization is slowly eliminating the employment problem while at the same time acting as an example to other organizations in the same region.

Center for Urban Pedagogy

New York City is home to millions of people from various ethnic backgrounds. Among the millions, there are historically underrepresented communities, which have remained dependent for many years. The Center for Urban Pedagogy works to ensure that most of the historically underrepresented communities understand their civic duties.

By creating a sense of worth among these communities, the non-profit organization strives to use the power of design to improve political involvement in the community. The Center for Urban Pedagogy has received huge accolades due to its philanthropic approach and fundraising strategies, especially among members of staff.

Education Through Music

Education Through Music is a non-profit organization that has partnered with thousands of under-resourced schools to bridge the existing gap, especially the middle schools. The organization provides music as a core unit in middle schools for all children. Most of the under-resourced schools in New York City don’t have facilities to offer music as an independent subject.

The Education Through Music program has been gaining popularity in various schools in New York City due to increased academic performance. Thousands of middle school students are gaining self-confidence and motivation in school where they are learning music as a subject. The program has also proved to be a good approach to improving communication skills.

Safe Horizon

Safe Horizon is a non-profit organization that has been working hard to prevent community violence towards women and children. Most of the vulnerable people in low-income communities are prone to violence and other forms of injustices. Safe Horizon does not only prevent violence but also promotes justice for victims of abuse and crime. This non-profit organization is solving a major problem in New York City because violence and crime seem to be at the heart of low-income communities.

Teach to One

Teach to One is one of the standout non-profit organization in New York City that is addressing one of the hidden but urgent need. Thousands of students have high hopes in the current set educational program, and they believe that it will propel them to a better future. However, the current model of education may not help the students to fulfill their potential, especially those in middle school.

Teach to One is changing the way students and their tutors experience education by incorporating customized content, using technology, and use of instructions that engages the student. By providing personalized math learning procedure, it is easier to accelerate learning in middle schools and help students achieve their goals.