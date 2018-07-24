ImPACT Concussion Baseline Testing

The Center Foundation will be conducting ImPACT Concussion Baseline testing for children ages 12 through 17 years who have not already received the baseline in the past two years. Group testing will be on the following date and times:

Monday August 6 at 9am and more times will be added as needed

Please call to schedule an appointment with Lauri Bonn at 541-322-2321. Baseline tests are held at The Center, 2200 NE Neff Road in Bend. According to the CDC, concussions are second only to auto accidents as the leading cause of childhood injury. It is estimated that 15-20% of high school athletes receive a concussion in any given year, and if an athlete returns to play before the brain is fully healed, the child is at risk of second impact concussion syndrome. The Center Foundation is pleased to offer this community service as a means of helping protect young brains. It is recommended that student athletes have a baseline test every two years. ImPACT Concussion Baseline testing is a computerized “snapshot” of how a child’s healthy brain is functioning; the test takes less than an hour. The baselines are NOT MRIs or scans. Baselines are electronically stored for use in the event that the child receives a concussion.

Should the child suffer a concussion, he or she will then be able to have the baseline compared to a post test conducted by a medical professional following the injury. Post concussion tests and assessment will be handled through parent or guardian self-pay or insurance. The cost of the baseline is $15. Registration for the baseline test is required by contacting Lauri Bonn at 541-322-2321.