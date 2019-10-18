Getting into a car or truck accident is a frightening experience that can cause long-term, permanent damage to property, or severe injuries to people. But there are some key differences in the types of accidents.

Physics Affects Cars and Trucks Differently

Some of the differences between car and truck accidents comes down to the simple fact that one has more mass than the other. Because of that, they’re engineered differently, perform differently, and have a host of other differences that nobody can change about them because they are facts of natural science. So with that in mind, we have to take a realistic and accurate look into how car versus truck accidents are different.

Trucks are affected by inertia. This means that it takes them longer to speed up from a full stop, and need a lot more room to slow down. Truck drivers also have to be more aware of blind spots and angles as they back up, turn, and drive in bad weather.

Insurance Differences Between Cars and Trucks

Trucker insurance has a very different type of liability coverage than those with passenger vehicles, as already described. What most people go through when they are involved in a car accident is dealing with the insurance company and the other driver directly, or having their attorney deal with them. In any case, you are dealing directly with the other driver. However, trucking accidents are different.

Liability

It is important to first understand that there are two types of people who drive trucks – those who are employees of a trucking company, and those who are brought in as independent contractors. This can affect whether the individual or the company will be held liable.

Truck Driver Liability

There are certain things the driver is responsible for because it is assumed that when they get behind the wheel sober and alert. Therefore, if they are under the influence of drugs or alcohol, are distracted behind the wheel with texting or using their phone, pushing themselves to drive longer to make more deliveries (especially when it affects how much compensation they receive) and not maintaining safety standards or checking equipment at regular intervals, plus other decisions not listed that can lead to a driver being distracted behind the wheel.

Manufacturer Liability

When cargo is loaded improperly or not checked and secured, then the people who loaded it may be liable for falling cargo, such as heavy boxes. It is their responsibility to ensure that cargo is loaded in such a way as to prevent damage during transit, and will not fall or injure individuals upon opening the truck.

Additionally, the manufacturer of the truck could be responsible for defective parts on a truck. Just like non-commercial drives are used to hearing about recalls on passenger vehicles, trucks can also be unsafe because of faulty equipment.

Why You Need An Attorney