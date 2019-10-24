The Friends of the Redmond Branch Library Half-Off Book Sale

(Artwork | Courtesy of Redmond Library)

The Friends of the Redmond Branch Library (FORBL) is holding a Half-Off Book Sale on Friday, November 1, 2019 and Saturday, November 2. The book sale will take place in the Friends Bookshop, located in the Redmond Library at 827 SW Deschutes Ave. in Redmond.

The sale is open to current paid members only from 10am-12pm on both days, and receive a free book of equal or lesser value with every three books purchased. The sale is open to the public from 12-4:30pm. All proceeds benefit the Redmond Library.

redmondfol.org • forbl.bookshop@gmail.com