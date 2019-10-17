The Haven, Bend’s Newest Coworking Space, Opens its Doors to Central Oregon

The Haven, Bend’s newest coworking space at 1001 Disk Drive, announced its grand opening plans today. Currently serving more than 200 members, The Haven is distinguished by its innovative design, sweeping river views outside its second-floor suites and generous amenities that make the elusive work-life balance a reality. Bend native, entrepreneur and school board member Carrie Douglass, in partnership with husband Scott Douglass, founder of Cascade Relays, envisioned the development of a coworking space that would foster personal and collective wellness and inclusion while igniting creativity, productivity and connection. Toward this goal, The Haven is opening its doors with its grand opening event: Haven Homecoming, A Celebration of Entrepreneurship, Community and Inclusivity on Saturday, November 2, from 12-5pm. There will be free tours, mini experiences of Haven programs (including yoga), complimentary beverages and food truck goodies.

Haven Homecoming is designed for Central Oregon residents, remote workers, entrepreneurs and business leaders to experience a day at The Haven as a member might enjoy. The coworking space was intentionally developed to further the advancement of women and other disenfranchised members of society in entrepreneurship, business, nonprofit organizations and politics, but serves all members of our community. The Haven is both a work and community gathering space, with a full calendar of events open to everyone. Grand opening program hosts include Honeybeast Digital, Stoke Your Woke, The Courage Tribe and Allyship in Action, to name a few. Other highlights of the day include a conflict management program for parents with RAISE, and a conversation on design with Haven Designer Susan Manrao and Founder Carrie Douglass. In addition, The Haven’s Soul Studio will feature fitness, yoga and meditation classes throughout the day, including classes for kids. To register for this free event and obtain complimentary tickets, visit this link or check out the calendar on worklifehaven.com.

Douglass describes the vision behind the Haven: “As the No. 1 metro area in the country for people who work from home, Central Oregon is at the forefront of a grand national experiment. What happens to a community when 15 percent of its professional workforce is no longer connected to a local place-based company? We created the Haven in part to be that surrogate community for remote workers, to help them feel connected and contribute to our Central Oregon community even if they work for a company based elsewhere.”

Amenity-rich, The Haven provides members complimentary guest visits and boasts a ten-tap kegerator with free beverages from local Central Oregon crafters, served in sustainable and local Hydroflask drinkware. The space also hosts enriching programs of personal and professional development, family and community, creativity and wellness (many of which are free!) The Haven’s daily yoga classes and thrice-weekly free meditations are coordinated by Wellness Director Chelsea Ortega, and held in the spacious and airy Soul Studio. About one-fourth of members work from private offices and dedicated desks in the adjacent suite, however, the bulk of Haven members work from a variety of richly designed spaces including a kitchen, cafe-style booths and tables, quiet library, living room, two Idea Labs, hot desks, chat rooms and phone booths. Meeting spaces are free or deeply discounted for members. Two 14-person conference rooms are available to rent for meetings or events in addition to the library, which seats 25, the podcast room, Soul Studio, the distinctive community table made from a 470-year-old Drake Park Ponderosa tree, the Main Event space and the Commons on the lower level. (Email info@worklifehaven.com for more details or check out this link.)

Designer Susan Manrao, best known for her international work designing luxury spaces and unforgettable customer experiences, served as the creative director for the $1.5 million renovation project. Carrie and Susan held focus and design groups to determine which features were key to remote workers and entrepreneurs. The Haven was designed to encompass these amenities in a fresh take on coworking that leaves first-time visitors marveling as they enter the space.

Construction began on The Haven in March of 2019, and the space was completed and granted its certificate of occupancy in mid-September. Construction of the 11,000-square-foot renovation was managed by Sunwest Builders under the direction of Adam Bowles and Supervisor Anthony Hammond.

The Haven currently has a waiting list for its private spaces, but is accepting flex memberships at all levels, from social (eight hours/month) and part time (64 hours/month) to full time, which includes 24/7 access. For more on membership, see here.

The Haven would not have been possible without women investing in women. Surprisingly, less than two percent of venture funding and five percent of bank loans go to female entrepreneurs, with even fewer going to women of color. Carrie Douglass utilized a new funding model called a Shared Earnings Agreement, with investments from five women kicking off the first space. Douglass is currently fundraising for the newest 3,500 square feet of Haven workspace on the first floor of the same building.

worklifehaven.com