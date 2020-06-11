(The High Desert Museum Opens June 17 | Photo by John Williams)

Did you hear the news? The High Desert Museum is reopening to the public on Wednesday, June 17!

Admission capacity is limited and we are offering timed tickets for purchase online. Click here for more information. Tickets are for sale up to one week in advance. Once you’re in the Museum, enjoy your visit at your own pace.

Wednesday will mark the public’s first opportunity to see the new exhibition Natural Wanderment: Stewardship. Sovereignty. Sacredness., which went up during our closure. Make the connection to Native America in the powerful images and stories from photographer Matika Wilbur.

You also still can see our original exhibit Infinite Moment: Burning Man on the Horizon.

We’re excited to welcome everyone back in a way that’s safe, supportive and thoughtful. To that end, we’ve implemented new procedures. One new aspect is that we’re requiring face coverings of either cloth or paper by both visitors and staff, with a few exceptions. Learn more about how we aim to create as safe an environment as possible for an enjoyable museum experience.

We look forward to seeing you very soon!

highdesertmuseum.org