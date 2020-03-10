The High Desert Museum presents a Youth Earth Optimism Summit

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

The High Desert Museum, in coordination with the Smithsonian, will be holding a Youth Climate summit on March 14 held at the High Desert Museum. There is a summit with activities for elementary students from 2:30pm to 3:30pm and a summit for older students from 4pm to 8pm that afternoon. There will be panel and keynote presentations along with facilitated discussions and live music. Look forward to hearing from Reed College Activists, photographer and founder of nonprofit No2Plastic Brown Cannon, kayaker Bryan Brown, city councilor Gena Goodman-Campbell from ONDA and music by Mosley Wotta and Olivia Knox. A sustainable Beyond Burger dinner and Ben and Jerry’s vegan ice cream will be available for free at the later summit.

The High Desert Museum is proud to bring this event to Central Oregon in coordination with the National Earth Optimism Summit. The goal of this event is to focus on the current large and small scale solutions of climate change and what you can personally do.

Attending the Summit is free, but registration is preferred. Free transportation is available from Bend and Redmond at registration.

Register at eventbrite.com/e/youth-earth-optimism-summit-tickets-91929516659?utm_source=eb_email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=new_event_email&utm_term=viewmyevent_button

highdesertmuseum.org