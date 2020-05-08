The importance of a good resume

During the epidemic, 85% of the total population switched to a remote mode of work. Now all interviews and hiring jobs are held online. Since you will not be able to surprise your employers with your charisma and an effective conversational method, you need to bet on your resume. Nevertheless, how long have you updated your resume and added new information there? And did you pass it through the verification program? In this article, we will figure out how a good resume should look like, what employers pay attention to when viewing it, and how to get around a free ats resume checker that filters all job search profiles.

To get started, let’s figure out how the correct resume should look like.Firstly, it is always only one A4 sheet. No company will look at three sheets of information that they do not need. All the necessary information that you can definitely impress the employer needs to fit on one page.

In total, the resume should contain several sections in which only the necessary brief information will be completed. You will have only 15 minutes while the employer looks through your resume. And you will need to interest the employer during this time with your correctly submitted information.

You need to impress the person who will check your resume. And for this you need to mention only all of your best skills.

Show creativity, the most ordinary and simple resume will never interest any company for which you would like to work. Take interest in them with your creative approach and make it clear that any project that you undertake you will perform better than the rest.

Make it clear that you have a good working experience. Even if you do not have work experience, you can enter your training in the Work Experience section, indicating what work you performed while studying.

Provide information concisely and clearly. So that the inspector does not have any questions and everything is clear and immediately clear.

What is ATS?

ATS definition is an applicant tracking system. Free ATS resume checker allows you to select candidates automatically according to certain criteria, which should be in the resume of the job seeker. So that you understand how serious this test is, selecting 80% of all candidates and their resumes do not even get into the personnel department and 88% of all platforms use this system. Moreover, 92% of all candidates make at least one mistake in their resume, which the system or service can also fix for you free.

Automatic telephone exchanges use almost all platforms on which resumes are posted. Therefore, getting around it or adapting to it is a very important point.

It is almost impossible to bypass this system independently. As a rule, resume writing services automatically create resumes that pass this review system. However, if you nevertheless decide to try to create your own resume on your own, free ATS checkers can help you with this. Resume Bot Service have selected for you the 5 best free programs that will show you your mistakes and help make your resume better.

Top 5 best free resume checker

Let’s move on to the analysis of the five best free services that check your resume on the ATS check.

Smart Resume Review by skill roads. This service will not only provide full verification for the ATS system. In addition, the company arrange and check your work for grammatical and lexical errors. And now some statistics: the program will check your work in 8 seconds, and the quality of your resume will increase to 87%. The checker works as follows. You upload your file; select a check, your resume passes a free check, shows all your mistakes and suggests you fix them. The last point is already paid, since you can turn to managers or a writer for help to improve your resume. But the check itself is free, and you can start improving your file yourself. Service, with high ratings and good reviews. Namely, more than 85 thousand people have already turned to Teamtailor for help and have long been working for a dream job. The checker will check your resume in 50 seconds and give an adequate rating. The version in which you can upload your resume file to the program and check it for errors is called a demo. When checking your file for this service, you will improve the percentage of your employment to 97%. In addition, the service offers live chat support. And as data protection, the site uses SSL encryption. Service operates in 30 countries. This platform of German manufacturers, and in this case the stereotype that the Germans are doing everything qualitatively, really works. The service also offers live chat support, hotline phones and a mobile version of the program. The platform has created a special application that you can download and get verification even faster. The checker also offers to use the demo version to check the quality of your resume for free. The checker has several approvals from different companies and even a European license. Another high quality service originally from Thailand. Unlike other services, Manatal makes it possible to use the program for free for 14 days. The so-called trial period. Or you can also try the system in a demo version. The site offers a live chat if you have questions. As in the case of the previous program, the service offers to use a mobile application, since more than 70% of people use most of the programs they need just through mobile devices. A platform of British origin that seeks to find candidates for work. This program is slightly different from the rest, as the previous options for checking your resume were created just for those who are looking for work. This is the same option created for employers to make it easier for them to find personnel from several different sites at once. Cornerstone just uses the ATS system to select candidates, so this portal can also be used to pass your resume through it and check it for quality. The program also works in demo mode.

In the end, we can only give advice for a good resume. Be creative in your resume file and show your uniqueness. And good luck with your job search!

