The Maldives is Making Social distancing Easier

If you are bored with the lockdown and the social distancing at home, then you can look for some luxury social distancing. You can at least spend some time, doing social distancing easily in the Maldives. It offers you a private island that you can own and pay $35000 per night for stay, this will keep you safe from COVID-19. This luxury island is a hideaway in the Indian ocean and it has white sands and coconut trees all around it.

The coconut palm and the sparkling blue water will make you feel refresh and rejuvenate yourself while staying at this place. People do not understand anything apart from the blue waters when we talk of Maldives, it is as if the Maldives equals to blue water. There are more than 20 intimate guest houses on the luxury island and everyone who stays there will get equal opportunity to be in that place with all pride and comfort.

They are lo9cated in the south of the island in the blue water, and they are currently available for buyouts too, if you wish to buy any of the resort then you may. All you need is money, if you have the money you can invest on it and make a safe stay during the pandemic and social distancing.

What All Would You Get?

It is like a full apartment; you will get everything like an apartment from the bedroom to the beach the dining table would also be yours. If you want you can go to the neighbouring island and enjoy some time but this island the hotel or the apartment in this island would be exclusively yours. There are also options for customization, you can ask the owners to customize according to your wish.

You can ask them to arrange an rearrange everything as in the bedroom can be shifted in place of the dining and the dining in place of the kitchen, as per your wish. The accommodation that is available on that particular island is of 50 guests and the minimum they need to book for at least 3 nights if not more. This means that per guest will be charged $700 dollars per night, which is fairly decent but you must have that much of guests or partners to bear the entire cost of the island.

What all is offered at $35000?

This a huge amount which you will have to pay for Naalehu Private Island Maldives private island but there are various packages which you can choose by your choice. These packages include everything that you can believe that it must contain, it also includes the entire stay and all the food all the time. This guest house offers more than 20 just guest houses in the island which are extremely posh by look. They also have private pools, and it also has a butler service that will cater to your food whenever you want.

You will also get the breakfast of your choice and the food of your choice, pertaining to any kind of diet that you want. The service is always available to you without having to touch anything at all. It also offers a variety of water sports which you can avail once you are free from your work or any time of the day. There is also a facility of day cruise which you can opt for when you are going out and try to make the maximum use of the cruise. Stay in the luxurious island and keep yourself COVID -19 free, for as long as you want.