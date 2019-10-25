The Positive Impact of Sleep Management on Productivity

In a world where 60-hour work weeks have become a badge of honor, it’s easy to see how sleep has fallen by the wayside. Far too many of us are suffering from mental and physical exhaustion – and it shows.

Sleep plays a huge part in workplace productivity, and not getting enough can be a nightmare for employers. According to a recent article released by Zapier , lack of sleep costs an average of $1967 in productivity per worker.

Money aside, there are many industries where inadequate rest can cause serious problems. Machine operators, truck drivers, and medical staff all run the risk of making mistakes that could cost people their lives.

Not sleeping has a direct impact on our ability to think, reason, and react. A tired worker won’t move as quickly, will make more errors, and is less capable of making complex decisions. Not to mention the toll exhaustion takes on a person’s immune system!

This means more sick days, higher insurance premiums, poor employee attendance, and less work getting done all around.

Fortunately, a few simple changes can help you manage your sleep and increase productivity.

First – Make Sleep a Priority

Stop taking bedtime for granted!

According to Sleep.org , “Even if you’re moderately sleep-deprived, you’ll have a 50 percent slower response time and a lower accuracy rate on simple tasks than someone who is under the influence of alcohol.”

Even a simple 20-30-minute nap can help you improve your cognitive abilities when you haven’t gotten enough sleep. Unfortunately, many people deny themselves that extra time to rest. And this is when productivity decreases and the potential for accidents increases.

Making sleep a priority is essential to your personal and professional well-being!

Improving Your Sleep Quality

Sleep management starts with recognizing the importance of sleep and developing a routine that allows you sufficient time to relax and rest.

It’s important to eliminate distractions in both your internal and external environments. Many people also benefit from at least 30 minutes of physical activity earlier in the day.

However, if you’re still having difficulty falling or staying asleep, it’s important that you speak to a medical professional as soon as possible.

As sleep quality improves, many people see short and long-term positive results, including:

Increased attentiveness – Many are able to pay better attention to the task at hand and can resist distractions.

– Many are able to pay better attention to the task at hand and can resist distractions. Boosting memory – Proper sleep gives the brain time to process information and can improve both long and short-term memory.

Proper sleep gives the brain time to process information and can improve both long and short-term memory. Reduced stress – Sleep deprivation can have a negative impact on mood, and this can magnify stress and the likelihood of burnout. Improving sleep habits can combat this and helps workers feel sharper and more confident.

Sleep deprivation can have a negative impact on mood, and this can magnify stress and the likelihood of burnout. Improving sleep habits can combat this and helps workers feel sharper and more confident. Improved deduction skills – Getting adequate sleep can significantly improve workers’ ability to reason, make decisions, and solve complex problems.

An article released by Beddr points out the importance of cognitive abilities in today’s high-tech workplaces. Advanced technology can make time-consuming or cumbersome tasks easier – but only if the person operating it is firing on all cylinders!

The Future of Sleep in the Workplace

With an increasing amount of research linking proper sleep management to workplace productivity, we can expect to see a shift in employer priorities. Some companies have already shortened workdays, encouraged on-site napping, and rearranged shift work to be more employee friendly.

However, it’s ultimately up to each of us to make sleep a priority and start a lasting routine of self-care.