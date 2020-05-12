The Top 10 Project Management Tools for Your Business in 2020

Whatever the size of your business or your brand, some of the operations would be uniform and universal. This includes managing projects or project management. If you own and run a business, you would be well aware of the fact that you would need to cater to a number of different needs and solutions for your customers, and you would also be dealing with the implementation of various processes so as to roll out variants of those products and services as well. All of these would culminate into what we can term as projects. And for each project, the management of the same is of utter important – this would literally dictate how successful the product or service, or even a targeted campaign would be. In keeping with this, let us understand project management before we dive deeper into the various project management tools available to us today.

Project management is the technique of managing the various aspects of the project from the design and planning stage to the actual testing, implementation, maintenance and even analysis and insight gathering after the actual roll out. Accordingly, there are many project management platforms that offer a number of different tools and techniques so that you can conduct seamless project management across a number of regions, client segments and teams that have been entrusted with all of the above. There are many important project management tools that have developed in the last few decades and especially in the past few years so that we may deal with our new found reality when it comes to conducting business and converting customers online. Here’s how.

Upon entering the full force of the digital age, many of us may have found hat we need to bring in more tools and technology in order to cater to a wide number and variety of opportunities spread out all over the globe. The widespread world of social media and digital marketing has made our businesses and offerings that much more discoverable on the world wide web and this is where the importance of project management tools would step in. When we are managing teams across the globe and we are catering to a similarly diverse customer base, it would be imperative for us to actually optimize rather than invest more and more money to create physical brick and mortar offices that would also cost us a pretty penny to maintain. The next best thing we can do is to employ project management tools that are being offered along with other features like CRM or customer relationship management as well as marketing automation and many others. When we begin to make use of such tools, not only are we able to completely tap into all the opportunities to convert clients from across the globe, but we also put up a more professional front even as we manage teams in a seamless manner without having to spend a bomb. Accordingly, let us look at the top ten project management tools for businesses today:

EngageBay: This would be one of the foremost project management tools that also offers you one of the best CRM platforms along with a number of features for gaining marketing automation in the complex world of digital marketing where the journey of reach to engagement to conversion can be a tricky one. It offers great collaboration tools for your teams and builds good accountability and team practices in the bargain. With affordable plans and complete and constant support, you can really get the best bang for your buck here! ProofHub: This is a good project management tool as well and it can actually be used for collaboration between team members in a pretty seamless manner. With an easy to adapt user interface, all the team members can easily understand what has to be done even as the queue up of tasks becomes a matter of everyday efficiency. WorkZone: This is one of the oldest project management tools that has made a name for itself since its launch in 2000. This tool brings in a number of beneficial features that can help your teams understand and collaborate for various tasks and various campaigns. Trello: Not only can you manage all your tasks here and send out notifications to all the team members, but this project management software also helps you drag and drop various notes and reminders as well as tasks for the team to look after. Asana: Much like EngageBay, this project management tool also allows you to carry out many integrations that can help you in the long run as everything will be on a single, easy to understand and use platform. This tool helps you with visual representation of the project timeline and pipeline in question. Wrike: This is a great tool that allows you to create a representation of the project in a three pane manner for better understanding of the various aspects involved. The latter part of the management process also gives you plenty of analytics for improvement and management of the project. ClickUp: This is one of the most loaded project management in terms of the various features that it has on offer. You can actually set reminders, have custom views, create inboxes for independent team members and do so much more with this tool. Monday: This tool helps you communicate and collaborate with other third party vendors as well so that you can carry out the project in the best possible manner. MeisterTask: This project management system helps you customize your communications and the system that you want to follow so that you are actually able to do justice to your project management process. Teamwork: User friendly and loaded with intuitive features – what more could you ask for. This is also a good software that simplifies things and helps you with insights as well as analytics for better implementation of the project in the long run.

Conclusion

Finding the perfect project management software isn’t easy, especially when you’ve got tons of great options. It is best to make a choice based on critical factors that are unique to your business, team and projects. So remember to make the right choice.