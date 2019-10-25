You’ve booked your tickets and your accommodation and you are soon to be heading off on a well-deserved holiday abroad. Below is the ultimate pre-flight travel checklist to help you prepare.

Do you need a visa?

There are a few places around the globe that will insist upon tourists from the USA obtaining a visa before their visit.

Is your passport valid?

You will usually require six months’ validity on your passport in order to travel internationally, so make sure that you get this sorted out a few months before you are set to depart to avoid disappointment.

Do you have travel insurance?

While not compulsory, travel insurance is highly recommended regardless of where in the world you are traveling to. Most travel insurance will provide you with medical cover while on holiday, as well as cover for any loss or theft of your possessions. Some travel insurance will also cover a portion of the costs associated with missing a flight (as long as the reason behind it is considered valid).

Have you notified your bank?

It is important to notify your bank regarding your holiday if you intend to use your credit card while overseas. If you don’t, your bank may view this activity as fraudulent and cancel your card on your behalf. This can be tricky to sort out while you’re away so is definitely best avoided.

Understand luggage restrictions

There are luggage restrictions for both packed and carry-on luggage. For instance, you may not carry liquids over 100ml with you on board. You will also need to adhere to various weight restrictions. If you need to bring along heavy items, such as large coats, consider taking them as carry-on luggage instead. That way, you won’t have to pay any penalty fees.

Organize transport to the airport

No need to make any prior arrangements if you have decided to take an Uber. However, if you want to maximize the experience why not consider hiring a limo, such as a Denver airport limousine ? This will obviously require booking in advance.

Pack

Pack your bags and be strategic about what you take in your carry-on bag. Frequent flyers recommend bringing along a saline nasal spray to keep nasal passages moist in the low humidity airplane (studies have shown that this may reduce the risk of germ transfer) and a lip balm to keep dry lips at bay. Noise cancelling headphones are also a great idea if you have trouble sleeping in public spaces. Obviously, a good book or magazine never goes amiss either.

Check in online

Save time and avoid those lengthy airport queues by checking in online if the airline allows for it. You can usually download and print your boarding pass, so you’ll be able to skip those queues entirely if you will only be travelling with carry-ons.

Grab your tickets and passport

You definitely don’t want to forget these two essentials before heading out the door!

Safe, happy travels. Enjoy your vacation!