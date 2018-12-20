There’s No Better Gift Than The Clover Station 2

As a business owner, there’s always more to do – more orders to fill, more customer to help, more ways to progress. Clover Station helps lighten your load. The clover POS system, also known as the Clover station or Clover cash register, is a full-featured system that provides you tools to help and simplify running your business, so you can focus more on doing rather on accounting work. Retailers, restaurants, and other businesses having merchant account and need something more out of there countertop terminal can benefit from Clover. The cloud-based Clover bring POS functions such as voids and refunds, credit card processing and reporting.

Clover Equipment’s

There are two different Clover Stations, the original Clover POS and the Clover Station 2. Both stations offer enhanced point of sale functionality, such as payment acceptance, inventory management, employee tracking, and more. Other choices include:

Clover Mini

The Clover Mini, as the name implies, is smaller than the original Full Clover Station, but is still designed for use in a fixed location. It includes lots of the same functions as the full POS and can scan barcodes and QR codes.

Clover Mobile

The Clover Mobile combines POS features with portability. Clover Mobile is mainly designed for the tableside payments in restaurants but can also be used in retail stores or selling products at a tradeshow.

Clover Flex

Weighing just 1 pound and featuring a 5″ screen, the Clover Flex is the smallest of the screen-based options. Closer in size and functions to a traditional countertop machines, the Clover Flex offers card acceptance and a built-in printer. The Clover Flex supports fewer apps, so if you need specific functions, be sure to check for app compatibility first.

Clover Go

The Clover Go is a smartphone/tablet card reader for on-the-go credit card processing. It doesn’t have a screen of its own. Rather, the reader connects to a compatible smartphone or tablet, which functions as the screen.

Improvement in Clover 2.0

Redesigned version includes some long due updates to the hardware like the ability to take EMV ready chip cards, customer facing display on the printer, a faster processor, a larger screen and a finger-print scanner.

A major re-design to the software will make Clover 2.0 even better for Full Service Restaurants and multi-location businesses.

Upgrades to the dashboard will also make it easy to view reports and manage multi-location businesses. Clover 2.0 is keeping security, convenience and insights at the forefront.

Old-fashioned registers are only good for documenting cash. Modern consumers don’t feel safe dealing in cash and feel more comfortable toward alternative payment methods, such as contactless smartphone-based payment methods like Apple Pay and Google Wallet. By neglecting to accept these types of payment methods you’re literally refusing to take perfectly good money. As merchants move into the next generation of shopping experiences, they’ll need tools to help them along the way and clover station 2 with its improvements over already successful Original Clover Station is a best choice for any merchant who needs faster payment processing without any hassle.