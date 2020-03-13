Things to Remember Before Taking an Extended Business Trip

As a business professional, you most likely take multiple trips each year in order to keep yourself updated of any changes within the field or to meet with clients and other company owners. Unfortunately, because some trips may be last minute, it can be difficult to remember what you need to bring or do in order to prevent unnecessary spending to buy these items at a local drugstore as well as inconveniences to your day, causing unneeded stress. It may help to keep a permanent list available that you can review each time you need to take an extended business trip.

Cords and Chargers

More than likely, you’ll have a range of different mobile devices and laptops that you need to take with you before going on the trip. If you don’t have all of the necessary cords and chargers, it can be difficult to keep these items charged. Likewise, you might find it difficult to go out and purchase chargers after reaching your destination because of the expense and because it may be hard to find the one that you need for the device. Keep these cords wrapped neatly in a suitcase for easy access when traveling.

Essentials

Sure, you can run out to the local drugstore after reaching your destination, but this only adds to the expense of traveling for company purposes. Keep a small essentials bag for all of the things you’ll need access to, like toothpaste, a toothbrush, razors and soap. Many hotels provide soap, shampoo and conditioner, but you may still want to bring your own if you’re unsure of the brand being used before checking in. It may help to keep all of these items in a tightly sealed bag to prevent them from leaking onto clothing and devices.

Updated Prescriptions

If you’re planning to be away for quite some time, you need to refill all prescriptions before heading out. This includes your medical marijuana card if it is going to be expiring. For individuals living in Oklahoma, it is easier than ever before to visit NuggMD to obtain your medical marijuana card online. In just about a day, you’ll be approved for cannabis use and will have the card readily available for both online and offline dispensary purchases.

Credit or Debit Card Approval

If you are going to be traveling to a different state or even to a different country, you need to make your credit card company or bank aware that you’ll be in a different location. For safety purposes, many credit and debit cards have security measures in place to stop transactions that occur in areas that are not familiar with typical use. This could mean that your card is going to be declined if you try to use it while traveling for business. All it takes is a quick call to the bank to let them know you’ll be traveling for business so that they lift this restriction.

Check Cell Coverage

If you’re planning to use your smartphone while traveling, you’ll need to be aware of the coverage map in the new location. This helps to prevent you from having issues when trying to connect with the outside world, like people back home. It also helps to prepare you for using other devices to keep in touch if coverage is poor.