Third Annual REA Crab Crack in Redmond

What do you do for fun in February in Redmond? Well, you tent off a whole city street block, throw some heaters and tables in there, and invite 500 friends to come join you for an all-you-can-eat fresh Dungeness crab feed!

For the third year in a row, Redmond Executive Association (REA) will be coordinating this sell-out event, and are proud to partner with Summit Bank as our Presenting Sponsor for 2018.

Saturday, February 3rd, 2018 from 4-9pm is when the magic happens and tickets are on sale now for as long as they last. Everyone who enters the tent must have one of the pre-sold only tickets – no tickets sold at the event. For your $50 admission, you’ll enjoy the aforementioned Dungeness crab, lasagna, shrimp cocktail, salad and rolls. Beverages including beer, wine and alcohol available for purchase separately.

Be sure to dress warmly because it is, after all, winter in Central Oregon, but you’ll want to be layered-up as live music will by provided by Countryfied and sure to get you up and dancing.

“We have been very pleased by the reception Redmond, and all of Central Oregon, has given the REA Crab Crack. What started out as an organization’s (REA) desire to provide a cornerstone event for our community has turned into a much-anticipated gathering that raises money to support the Redmond Area High School Internship programs.” Angela Boothroyd, Crab Crack Co-Coordinator takes pride in what she and a small committee are able to bring together for this event “but we can never overlook the volunteers we rely on each year that actually make the evening a true success. This event is also different from many as there is no program, auction or asks during the event itself, you just get to come, visit, enjoy yourself, listen to great music and eat some terrific food.”

Sponsors help make this event profitable – Along with Summit Bank (Presenting Sponsor), we have enjoyed support since our inaugural event from Tony Parsley DMD (Band Sponsor), Redmond Proficiency Academy (Crab Sponsor), Pacific Power (Tent Sponsor), AmeriTitle, Central Oregon Truck, Mark’s Auto Body, First Interstate Bank, SunWest Builders, Mid State Fertilizer, Parr Lumber, Belfour, State Farm Insurance, Printing Post, High Country Disposal, McDonald’s of Redmond, Every Idea Marketing, and Eberhard’s Dairy Products.

Proceeds from the 2018 REA Crab Crack will be combined with funds from COCC, Better Together, and EDCO to fund the Business Liaison Coordinator for the Redmond Area High School’s Internship Program. This person ensures students and the businesses they internship for get the most out of their experiences and help further internship opportunities now and for years to come.

The Redmond Chamber of Commerce (located at 446 SW 7th Street) will help with ticket sales or you can call Angela at 541-410-2572. Check it out on Facebook: www.facebook.com/redmondcrabcrack/