This Is How Props Can Make Your Presentation Impactful

As kids, did you memorise well when the teacher narrated a story or when the story was associated with visuals? I bet the latter. In a world where people have attention spans shorter than that of a goldfish, the power of “show and tell” cannot be underestimated.

Now, how do business owners make sure whatever they say is remembered? Since effective communication is vital for a business to be successful, business owners must excel at communicating their visions and goals.

If you want to deliver a speech or presentation that leaves a long-lasting impact on your audience, you must make your presentations more effective and unforgettable.

One way to hold the attention of the crowd is by incorporating props in your presentation.

Props add another dimension to a speech and convert abstract concepts like vision, target and expectations into something more relatable. They tie the verbal to the visual and instil words into people’s memory bank.

That said, here are 6 ways you can use props to make your presentation creative and memorable.

Dress Up, Prop Up

People tend to connect with your appearance even before you begin speaking. So a perfect way to create an impact on your listeners is to use your clothes as the prop. Your attire can make or break the deal. It can either leave a long-lasting impression or detach the audience. So, research about colours, patterns, and designs.

Colours make a strong impact, and usually, influence the outcome. Know the meaning of colours and pick the outfit in a colour that can help you enhance your professional standing. Avoid patterns that can distract your audience.

Include Videos

While a complex idea can be conveyed by a single image, videos can convey multiple complex ideas at once. Therefore, you must incorporate pictures along with videos in your presentation.

Apart from simplifying complex information and refreshing attention, incorporating videos in a presentation underscore important points. They also help in breaking the monotony of verbal speech.

Voice Modulation

Your audience may lose interest if you speak in a monotone. Voice variation and modulation break the boredom and give the audience a fresh sound. Having said that, using a prop with sound can stimulate everybody’s auditory nerves and make it easier for them to register more information at once.

Additionally, using background music that blocks distraction and increases concentration can set a good mood for your presentation.

NOTE: Do not use music with lyrics as lyrics might distract your audience.

Use Interactive Props

Incorporate props in your presentation — ones that move or interact with your audience. Props can distil your message into memorable images. Just like different atomic models helped understand the chemistry of atoms, physical representation of abstract idea can help your audience understand the concept better and engage more.

Props not only make concepts concrete but also help deliver the right message and project bold leadership.

NOTE: Make sure that the prop you choose is relevant to the message. Also, ensure that everyone in the audience can see it. For larger-than-life props, visit Spur Creative. They have a wide selection of creative props.

Use Humour

Making your audience laugh is a perfect trick to engage them, especially during a fact-based presentation that is lengthy. When you use humour, your audience can relax their mind and become more attentive to receive your message. It is all due to the release of feel-good hormones, endorphins.

Laughter is a good tool to use in your speech. It not only helps your audience relax but also helps you build a psychological connection with them.

Create An Element Of Surprise

Introducing something unexpected in your presentation can create an element of surprise. Select a prop that is controversial and unexpected — something that grabs everyone’s attention immediately.

Use wit to engage and attract your audience.

The next time you have a presentation and are looking to make it more impactful, use different props. This list of prop ideas can give you a good starting point from where you can inspire, engage and entertain your audience the way you want.