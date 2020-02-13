Thousands of Girl Scout Cookie Booths Open February 14, & New Lemon-Ups Cookies Debut

(Photo | Courtesy of Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington)

Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington (GSOSW) is about to launch the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie booth season. Lemon-Ups, crispy lemon cookies baked with messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs such as “I am a go-getter” and “I am an innovator,” will make their official debut. Cookies can be purchased from more than 30,000 Girl Scout Cookie booths from Friday, February 14 through Sunday, March 8.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program is so much more than meets the eye. It teaches valuable life skills and helps girls build that entrepreneurial mindset,” says Director of Communications Sarah Shipe. “As they run their cookie booth — essentially their own cookie business — girls are building confidence, curiosity and an eye for innovation. These skills lead to academic success and workforce readiness in all kinds of careers — especially those where women are underrepresented.”

Cookie Finder

Signature Girl Scout Cookies, including Thin Mints, Samoas, Trefoils and new Lemon-Ups will be offered among the eight Girl Scout Cookie varieties at all booths throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington. Girl Scout S’mores cookies and gluten free Toffee-tastic specialty cookies are available at select cookie booths while supplies last. Customers can find a Girl Scout Cookie booth near their location with the Cookie Finder at girlscoutsosw.org/cookies or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app available for iPhone or Android. Girl Scouts will sell cookies at booths in front of local retailers throughout Oregon and Southwest.

The Power Behind the Girl Scout Cookie Program

The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls the skills they need to become effective leaders, manage finances and gain confidence in handling money — skills that will stay with them for a lifetime. Each box of Girl Scout Cookies sold powers real-life experiences for thousands of local girls.

Keeping It Local

100 percent of the net revenue earned from cookie sales remains within the local region. Every purchase of Girl Scout Cookies helps provide for new and unique opportunities for local girls including valuable educational experiences that offer lifelong impact. Girl Scout campers in Oregon and Southwest Washington use cookie program proceeds to fund their own camp and travel adventures. And, nearly every Girl Scout troop uses some portion of their cookie proceeds to give back to their local communities.

About the Girl Scout Cookie Program

A little more than a century ago, girls began participating in what would evolve into the largest entrepreneurial training program for girls in the world: The Girl Scout Cookie Program. To learn more about the history of the Girl Scout Cookie Program, please visit girlscoutcookies.org.

girlscoutsosw.org