Three reasons why college students should stay home and skip the dorm!

Most of the advice out there about starting college talks about how moving out is the ‘only’ way to do it, but statistics show that more and more college students, right across the United States, are choosing to stay home for the ‘best four years of their life’.

Here are three reasons why staying home could work for you.

It’s Cheaper

For many students, who will need to take out loans to fund their studies, money is the primary reason to stay at home. Even if your parents decide to charge you rent to stick around a little longer, it’s still going to be significantly less than living in dorms or a private house. The price of living away for college is only getting steeper.

Of course, there is a lot of financial aid out there for students, but for many prospective students the idea of going into so much debt before they even begin their career is extremely unappealing. Yes there are grants, bursaries and scholarships available that can help reduce or even eliminate debt, but these are highly competitive and there is no guarantee you’ll receive the award for the entirety of your degree. Staying home means you could graduate in significantly less debt, or even debt-free. We guarantee your bed will be more comfortable, too!

You can keep your job

Many high school students already have a job in their home town by the time they apply for college, and are keen to keep it. Part-time jobs aren’t always easy to come by, especially if you’re only living in the area for two-thirds of the year (as many college students who move out do). It is especially important for students who are already working, or have contacts in, the field they eventually want to work in to stay home and maintain those relationships.

Of course, the point of college is to get a better job, or have better prospects, or learn the skills you need to take your career forward. But you can do that while keeping the job you have already – and the extra money, plus reduced debt from living at home, can help build a financial cushion that students who move out will find almost impossible to even begin.

You can keep your friends

We hear all the time that meeting new people is the best thing about college, and you will indeed meet and click with a broad range of people that you may never come across if you stay at home. But some people simply aren’t ready to let go, even partially, of the friends they already have, and can’t fathom being comfortable in a room full of strangers. There’s nothing wrong with that – everyone is different, and everyone is ready for different things at different times. If you aren’t ready, don’t worry; there’s plenty of time for you to broaden your circle of relationships after you graduate. College can be daunting enough without forcing yourself to do things you don’t want to do.