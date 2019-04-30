Three Sisters Open Golf Tournament Celebrates 25 Years of Funding Scholarships for Central Oregon Women

(Photo | Pexels)

Quota Club invites women golfers of all abilities to join us in celebrating our 25th Annual Three Sister’s Open (TSO) Golf Tournament at Eagle Crest- Ridge Course, June 15, 2019. Like to golf? Interested in helping others? Beginners and experts both can expect a fun filled day of golf while helping us to fund scholarships for women in Central Oregon. The Three Sisters Open is a flighted scramble with a variety of team prizes, including low net, low gross, long drive, and hole in one contests. Enjoy a buffet breakfast, enter to win raffle items, and finish the day with a lively lunch. We can register teams or can match up individuals for a great day of golf.

Quota International of Central Oregon is a nonprofit women’s group committed to serving local women and children as well as the deaf, hard of hearing and the speech impaired. A Quota club was served Bend for over 40 years and this year Quota International celebrates its 100th anniversary. It’s also the 25th anniversary of the TSO which raises funds for scholarships for women. The word ‘quota’ is from Latin and it means ‘a share’.”

This is a special event that Quotarian’s and golfers look forward to every year and we hope you can join us in celebration of the 25th anniversary. Registration forms are available at qico.club . Feel free to contact us on Facebook or to TSO Chair via email to: quotatess@bendbroadband.com.

Quota International of Central Oregon is a nonprofit organization and meets for lunch the first and third Tuesdays upstairs at Deschutes Brewery Public House at noon.

qico.club • verndela46@gmail.com